FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Linebacker

The Florida State linebacker room underwent a drastic overhaul as the Seminoles continued to search for consistency in the middle of their defense. With several experienced additions joining a handful of returning contributors, fall camp will determine how the pieces fit together in Tony White’s scheme.

The Seminoles promoted FSU great Ernie Sims to linebackers coach after moving on from John Papuchis, a change that will likely give the room a different look in 2026.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on Florida State’s roster ahead of fall camp. The series continues with a deeper look at the Seminoles’ revamped linebacker corps.

Other Fall Camp Previews:

Quarterback

Running Back

At The Surface

Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) practices Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

— Omar Graham, Jr., Redshirt Senior

Graham is the most experienced member of Florida State’s linebacker room, appearing in 39 games with 14 starts during his career. He recorded a career-high 38 tackles across 12 games and five starts in 2025, bringing his career total to 106 tackles. With several newcomers competing for prominent roles, Graham’s experience in White’s defense should give him an opportunity to remain part of the rotation this fall.

— Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior

Florida State added Gbayor through the transfer portal last offseason after a 41-tackle, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a one-sack season for North Carolina in 2025. He has 114 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 18 starts across 36 career appearances at Nebraska and with the Tar Heels. Aside from valuable Power 4 experience, he spent time in White's defense during the 2023 and 2024 seasons in 24 games with 15 starts.

— AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior

Cottrill is a potential sleeper after producing 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks across 12 appearances last season. The former walk-on has played in 40 consecutive games and was named Florida State’s Special Teams MVP in 2025. His experience and ability to create pressure could help him push for a larger defensive role while remaining a key special-teams contributor.

— Blake Nichelson, Senior

Nichelson started the final six games of 2025 and finished with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. His tackles for loss ranked second on the team, which is something to build on entering his senior season. However, with Florida State adding multiple experienced linebackers, Nichelson will need to take another step during fall camp to maintain a prominent role in the rotation.

— Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior

LaVallee’s first season at FSU was derailed by injuries after he missed most of the year and appeared only on special teams at Stanford. Before transferring from North Carolina, he recorded 14 tackles and one tackle for loss across 15 appearances.

A healthy fall camp would give LaVallee an opportunity to reestablish himself within a crowded linebacker rotation.

— Brandon Torres, Redshirt Junior

Primarily working with Florida State’s scout team during his career, Torres made his collegiate debut against Kent State in 2025 and will continue providing depth at linebacker entering fall camp.

— Chris Jones, Junior

Jones arrives at Florida State as one of the most productive linebackers in the country after recording 134 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks at Southern Miss in 2025. He ranked seventh nationally with 10.3 tackles per game, earning first-team All-Sun Belt and third-team Group of Five All-American honors. With 180 tackles across two collegiate seasons, Jones should immediately compete for a starting role and could emerge as the centerpiece of Florida State’s rebuilt linebacker room.

.— Chris Thomas, Junior

Thomas will face an adjustment to the Power Four level, but his ability to make plays in the backfield gives him an opportunity to work his way into the rotation during fall camp. The JUCO product had 66 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks across two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He took a step forward in 2025, producing 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks while appearing in 12 games.

—Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman

Pritchard remains on Florida State’s roster while continuing his recovery from a gunshot wound suffered in August 2025. His health and rehabilitation remain the priority, and he is not expected to factor into the linebacker rotation this season, but his support both for and from his teammates is a valuable aspect of the room as a whole.

— Izayia Williams, Freshman

A consensus four-star prep prospect, Williams joined the Seminoles after recording 125 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks during his junior season at Tavares High School. An ACL injury sidelined him throughout his senior year and prevented him from participating in spring practice, although Williams said he was targeting fall camp for his return.

— Karon Maycock, Freshman

Maycock recorded 149 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and nine sacks during his career at Miami Central. The three-star prospect will likely begin his career in a developmental role while providing depth at linebacker.

— Daylen Green, Freshman

Green, a three-star prospect, recorded 111 tackles during his junior season at Gadsden County and brings experience playing both linebacker and safety. His athleticism and versatility make him an intriguing developmental option for the Seminoles.

— Trent Rogers, Freshman

The Tallahassee product joins the Seminoles as a preferred walk-on after recording 71 tackles and seven tackles for loss during his senior season at Godby High School. He will likely contribute the most on the FSU scout team as a developmental piece.

— Noah LaVallee, Freshman

LaVallee is the younger brother of FSU linebacker Caleb LaVallee and recorded 350 tackles across three seasons at Walton High School. The three-star prospect led the team with 180 tackles as a senior and gives Florida State depth at the position. As with most of the freshmen on the roster, his main contribution will be on the scout team in such a loaded linebacker room.

Biggest Question Mark?

Who Starts Alongside Chris Jones?

The safest bet to claim one of Florida State’s starting linebacker roles after an outstanding spring is Jones. The picture becomes less clear behind him, with Graham Jr., Nichelson, and Gbayor all bringing starting experience to the table.

Florida State should have enough experienced options to rotate players based on the situation, but fall camp will determine whether two linebackers separate themselves alongside Jones or the Seminoles once again rely on a larger rotation.

Follow The Leader

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles linebacker Chris Jones (35) during the first quarter at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones enters fall camp as the presumptive leader of Florida State’s linebacker room after recording 134 tackles at Southern Miss last season. His physicality and production should make him the centerpiece of the Seminoles’ defense, but his impact will extend beyond the scoreboard. With several players competing for roles around him, Jones must help establish consistency within a unit that struggled to find it a year ago.

Projected Depth Chart

SAM Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Sr.

2. Izayia Williams, Fr./Karon Maycock, Fr.

MIKE Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, RS Jr.

WILL Linebacker:

1. Mikai Gbayor, RS Sr.

2. Blake Nichelson, Sr.

Fall Camp Outlook

Jones appears positioned to anchor the unit, but much of Florida State’s linebacker rotation remains unsettled entering fall camp. Graham and Nichelson emerged among the room’s top performers during the spring, although neither has a clearly defined starting position alongside Jones. Gbayor’s familiarity with Tony White’s defense should also place him firmly in that competition

Fall camp will give Ernie Sims an opportunity to determine where Graham and Nichelson fit best while evaluating how many linebackers deserve regular snaps. The Seminoles possess more experience and depth than they did a year ago; it just needs to translate into the fall.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.