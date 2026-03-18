Former FSU Star, Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Signs With Colts

NFL free agency is in full swing as the 2026 offseason rolls on. With constant roster movement, coaching changes, and the NFL Draft looming on April 23, teams across the league are continuing to reshape their rosters, and one former Florida State standout has emerged right in the middle of the action.

Former Florida State Star Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Former FSU star defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and the Indianapolis Colts came to an agreement last week, signing the 29-year-old to a one-year, $1,487,500 deal that places him in Indiana ahead of the 2027 season. The contract includes a $187,500 signing bonus with $537,500 guarunteed per Sportrac.com.

we have signed DT Derrick Nnadi. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 13, 2026

Nnadi spent the last eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (aside from a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2025), contributing to three Super Bowl-winning teams in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Nnadi started and recorded four tackles in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers and also started in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He started in 13 games last season, totaling 16 tackles and one quarterback hit.

Nnadi's trajectory slowed in 2023 after an elbow injury sidelined him during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. He was also listed as "inactive" for undisclosed health-related issues, which could point to why the Chiefs elected not to resign the 6'1''', 317-pound veteran.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. Over eight seasons, he’s missed just three regular-season games, appearing in 130 contests with 98 starts while totaling 249 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Joining a new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, Nnadi will have tight competition with Adetomiwa Adebawore and Colby Wooden, who sit behind established veterans DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Nnadi's Time at Florida State

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) gets the crowd pumped up during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Nnadi joined the Seminoles as a consensus four-star recruit ahead of the 2014 season. He was rated as the No. 8 defensive tackle and the No. 5 overall prospect in Virginia by 247Sports and quickly made an impact as a true freshman, carving out a role along the defensive front.

By his sophomore season, he had taken over at nose guard, finishing with 45 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and two sacks while establishing himself as a reliable presence in the middle.

Over four seasons in Tallahassee, the First Team All-ACC selection appeared in 48 games, totaling 165 tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles while becoming an anchoring point to Florida State's defensive line.

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