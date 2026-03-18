FSU Football Gets Disappointing Win Projection For 2026 Season in Latest Odds

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have a lot riding on them as they head into the 2026 season. Norvell is entering his seventh season at the helm on what most media pundits consider a “hot seat” following disastrous 2-10 and 5-7 campaigns.

With expectations still high in Tallahassee, there is a growing sense that this fall could be a defining stretch for both Norvell and the program's direction.

A conversation that has followed Florida State throughout the offseason is how many wins the Seminoles will tally in 2026. It won’t come easy, as FSU faces early road tests and a schedule loaded with conference contenders and teams that were in the championship mix a season ago. With so many new faces and questions across the roster, projecting a ceiling has proven difficult.

Florida State’s Win Total Falls Below Seven in Latest Projection

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts to the conversation with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Seminoles will face a daunting schedule in 2026, and FanDuel Sportsbook currently has FSU projected to win 6.5 games ahead of this fall (-142). The Seminoles open up against New Mexico State on August 29, but then go on a crucible starting ACC play at home against the SMU Mustangs before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide on September 19. That early stretch alone could set the tone for how the rest of the season unfolds.

Florida State opens at 6.5 wins on the FanDuel Sportsbook for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/1rh9PwFv9x — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) March 18, 2026

Following an FCS matchup at home against Central Arkansas, they host Virginia, then travel to Louisville and Miami before returning home to host the Clemson Tigers.

It is worth noting that FSU hasn’t won a road matchup in the past two seasons, with its last road win coming against the Florida Gators in 2023 during Florida State’s first undefeated regular season since 2014. If early odds are any indication, Florida State will have to exceed expectations against a schedule that leaves little margin for error, and a sluggish start could spell disaster for the 2026 Seminoles.

Florida State’s 2026 Football Schedule

Head coach Mike Norvell leads Florida State into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Oct. 11; the match up falls on his 44th birthday. | Emily Stewart/FSView & the Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

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