FSU Football Gets Disappointing Win Projection For 2026 Season in Latest Odds
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Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have a lot riding on them as they head into the 2026 season. Norvell is entering his seventh season at the helm on what most media pundits consider a “hot seat” following disastrous 2-10 and 5-7 campaigns.
With expectations still high in Tallahassee, there is a growing sense that this fall could be a defining stretch for both Norvell and the program's direction.
A conversation that has followed Florida State throughout the offseason is how many wins the Seminoles will tally in 2026. It won’t come easy, as FSU faces early road tests and a schedule loaded with conference contenders and teams that were in the championship mix a season ago. With so many new faces and questions across the roster, projecting a ceiling has proven difficult.
Florida State’s Win Total Falls Below Seven in Latest Projection
The Seminoles will face a daunting schedule in 2026, and FanDuel Sportsbook currently has FSU projected to win 6.5 games ahead of this fall (-142). The Seminoles open up against New Mexico State on August 29, but then go on a crucible starting ACC play at home against the SMU Mustangs before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide on September 19. That early stretch alone could set the tone for how the rest of the season unfolds.
Following an FCS matchup at home against Central Arkansas, they host Virginia, then travel to Louisville and Miami before returning home to host the Clemson Tigers.
It is worth noting that FSU hasn’t won a road matchup in the past two seasons, with its last road win coming against the Florida Gators in 2023 during Florida State’s first undefeated regular season since 2014. If early odds are any indication, Florida State will have to exceed expectations against a schedule that leaves little margin for error, and a sluggish start could spell disaster for the 2026 Seminoles.
Florida State’s 2026 Football Schedule
Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee
Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee
Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)
Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)
Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.
Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)
Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.
Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)
Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee
*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III