Unexpected FSU Defender Standing Out Early in Spring Practice

Spring ball rolls on as the Florida State Seminoles are expected to resume camp on March 24 after a two-week spring break. The Seminoles have been locked in, but many position battles still remain in the air, and with over 50 newcomers in the mix, there is a lot of work to do ahead of their August 29 kickoff against New Mexico State.

Among the newcomers are a few players from last season's roster who didn't see much action in the 2025 campaign. With question marks surrounding Florida State's defensive line room, there is one veteran player who missed much of last year due to injury and could provide an answer in defensive coordinator Tony White's defense.

Florida State DL Deamontae Diggs Standing Out This Spring

Deamontae Diggs | Instagram.com

FSU head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after Florida State's first padded practice this year, and with redshirt senior defensive end Deamontae Diggs back in action, the veteran is starting to look like the player the coaching staff thought he would be.

"He was a guy we thought would be a talent there on the edge. I think he had the sack against Alabama and unfortunately got hurt, but he’s worked really hard to get himself back into position. He’s not fully there, but he was a guy who stood out to me today," Norvell said.

"I felt him throughout practice. I saw him with a couple of speed plays down the field; he’s good in pod work," Norvell continued. "So I mean, He's just got to keep taking steps, but I think if he does, he’s going to provide a real presence there on the edge that we need, and can be a very talented player."

Diggs suffered a season-ending injury just three games into his first year in Garnet and Gold. He saw action in wins over Alabama, Kent State, and East Texas A&M. All in all, he totaled two tackles for loss and a sack.

Before Florida State, he spent time at Coastal Carolina and Youngstown State. In 2024, he had a breakout year with 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Diggs’ Path to Playing Time

Deamontae Diggs | Instagram.com

At 6'5'', 267 pounds, Diggs could work himself into one of the spots up front. If healthy, his size and speed could impact games and provide the solid rotational piece that the Seminoles were looking for last season. Without defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, Jr. absorbing offensive linemen this year, FSU will need to find answers to get to the opposing quarterback.

Florida State signed eight defensive linemen from the high school ranks, including former blue-chip recruits Jaemin Pinckney and Jalen Anderson. They also brought in defensive linemen Jordan Sanders and Rylan Kennedy through the NCAA Transfer Portal, although Sanders is expected to miss the spring.

If his health continues in the right direction, it is likely that Diggs will rotate at one of the edge positions opposite of 2025 True Freshman All-American Mandrell Desir.

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