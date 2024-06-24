BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kevin Wynn, Ends Recruiting Drought
Florida State has been waiting a long time to make an addition to its 2025 class. In fact, the Seminoles hadn't landed a pledge on the recruiting trail since flipping Javion Hilson from Alabama in January.
The drought ended on Monday evening as four-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn announced his commitment to the Seminoles over a list of finalists that included Georgia, Texas, and South Carolina. The decision came just a day after Wynn wrapped up his official visit to Tallahassee. It was clear that the coaching staff prioritized him and wanted to win this battle.
The Seminoles offered Wynn over a year ago and consistently remained among his top programs. It was apparent he'd seen all that was necessary to make his pledge after his latest experience at Florida State. He also visited Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas during the recruiting process.
Wynn is legitimately one of the top defensive line prospects in his class. That was apparent during his junior season at Greene County High School where he totaled 70 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and a blocked field goal. He participates in track and field as well.
The Georgia native is capable of shutting down a rushing attack by himself at the prep level. His strength and physicality give him a chance to be special at the college level. Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins were paramount in showing Wynn that the best path for his future is in garnet and gold.
With the addition of Wynn, the Seminoles now hold five commitments in #Tribe25. The class moves from No. 70 to No. 66 in the country with more moves to come.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 57 overall prospect, the No. 8 DL, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
