REACTIONS: FSU Football Fired Up After Landing Elite 2026 Quarterback Brady Smigiel
Florida State pulled off a homerun on the recruiting trail after securing the early commitment of elite 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel. A rising junior, Smigiel is already one of the top prospects in his class aftter compiling 7,701 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions during his first two years as a starter for Newbury Park High School.
The California native made the decision to commit to FSU well over a year before he puts pen to paper. That will give Smigiel plenty of time to develop into one of the faces and leaders of #Tribe26, which moved to No.1 in the country with his addition.
Quarterback recruiting is quickly becoming a strength in Tallahassee under head coach Mike Norvell and position coach Tony Tokarz. The Seminoles have signed a blue-chip quarterback in three consecutive classes (AJ Duffy - 2022, Brock Glenn - 2023, Luke Kromenhoek - 2024) and could see that number increase in December if four-star prospect Tramell Jones Jr. follows through with his pledge to Florida State.
Smigiel is next in line to follow that path after Norvell and Tokarz made it clear they wanted him in garnet and gold. In the meantime, Florida State fans and others are celebrating the pickup. Check out some of the top reactions below.
