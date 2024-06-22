BREAKING: FSU Football Regains No. 1 2026 Ranking After Addition Of Top Quarterback Brady Smigiel
Florida State is making moves on the recruiting trail. It's always important to secure your quarterback of the future and the Seminoles didn't waste anytime landing theirs in the 2026 class.
On Saturday, four-star quarterback and rising junior Brady Smigiel announced his decision to commit to FSU while coming off a multi-day trip to Tallahassee. This is a big win for the Seminoles as the program beat out Florida, Auburn, Washington, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Georgia, among others, to reel in the blue-chip signal-caller.
It isn't often that Mike Norvell dips into the West Coast to add talent. There are only three players on the roster who are California natives (DJ Uiagalelei, Blake Nichelson, Manasse Itete) and they all joined the program within the last two years. With that being said, Smigiel is worth the long flight as he's one of the top prospects in the entire 2026 class.
Smigiel has prototypical size at 6-foot-5 and a big arm. He's able to connect on deep throws with precision and does a good job of staying composed out of the pocket while keeping his eyes downfield. That doesn't mean some of his throws come without risk but he believes in his ability to fire passes in tight windows. Smigiel's windup is smooth and there isn't much of a hitch in his release, meaning the Seminoles won't have to do a ton of work with his throwing motion.
In two years as a starter for Newbury Park High School, Smigiel has completed 510/825 passes (61.8%) for 7,701 yards with 98 touchdowns to 25 interceptions. He's also rushed 159 times for 234 yards and seven more scores. Smigiel is coming off a season where he passed for 4,222 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while guiding his team to an appearance in the state championship game. He's expected to be even better in 2024.
With the addition of Smigiel, the Seminoles now hold four commitments in #Tribe26. The Seminoles regain the top spot in the country, hopping USC for the No. 1 class with a long time to go on the trail.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 53 overall prospect, the No. 5 QB, and the No. 9 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
