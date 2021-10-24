3 UP, 3 DOWN: Massachusetts

Florida State is now on a three game winning streak as it beat UMass 59-3 Saturday. We’re now seeing players firmly stand for the Seminoles weekly - despite the slow start, several FSU players are rated amongst the best at their positions nationally.

WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

In this week’s ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ we look at the UMass game. There was a lot to like about the effort from Florida State’s team and there was a lot to like about what we saw from several players.

3 Up

1. D.J. Lundy

Lundy has been really good in the run game all season for Florida State. We’re starting to see confidence from Lundy which is translating to good linebacker play. Saturday Lundy was very good against UMass with 5 tackles and an impressive sack that saw him trigger quickly and plant the quarterback into the dirt. D.J. is going to play a big role for this defense over the last 5 games of the season.

2. Jashaun Corbin

Corbin has been on this list several times this season, but his stock continues to rise weekly and that cannot be ignored. While Corbin continues to share carries with Jordan Travis and Treshaun Ward primarily, he put up yet another 100 yard game Saturday. He had 11 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. His 7.94 yards per rush is good for 5th nationally. He’s averaging 13 carries a game for 98 yards. He’s on pace to hit 1,000 yards this season.

READ MORE: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

3. Jarvis Brownlee

Like Corbin on offense, Brownlee has firmly planted himself as a force for Florida State. He’s continuing to show that he’s one of the ACC’s best, and he’s starting to garner attention nationally. He had a pick-6 Saturday (really should have had another that he dropped). He’s now rated as the 6th best cornerback per PFF’s college grades.

3 Down

1. Travis Jay

This season has been a huge disappointment with Travis. Entering the season I really thought we’d see Travis make the jump. There are not many, if any, players as naturally gifted as Jay is. But, it’s simply not showing on the field. He’s been in the dog-house on defense and his play as a returner has been head-scratching. In a mostly clean game, he was a sore spot. He fumbled the opening kick-off and made numerous poor decisions catching the ball inside the 5 yard line. Against a better opponent that would be a killer for the offense.

READ MORE: Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State