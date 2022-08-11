BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State

The opening week of August was fruitful for Florida State. On the first day that official scholarship offers were allowed to be sent out to recruits, the Seminoles landed three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls. Later in the week, four-star running back Samuel Singleton chose to commit to FSU over Penn State and others.

The momentum for Tribe23 continued to grow on Thursday afternoon. According to his social media, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson has committed to Florida State over Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota and others.

This is another win in the trenches for a 2023 class that has acquired talent up front on both sides of the ball. Gadson is the seventh overall lineman to commit to Florida State this cycle and the fifth defensive lineman.

The Georgia native will more than likely slot in as a defensive tackle at the collegiate level. Gadson chose the Seminoles due to the relationship that he and his family established with the coaching staff throughout his recruitment.

"I just feel a connection with the coaches," Gadson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis in an earlier interview. "It's not only close to home but it's a good environment. I could see myself playing with the team and being coached by the coaches and being in this environment."

Gadson appeared in ten games as a junior, recording 60 total tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. He also earned snaps on the offensive side of the ball at tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 683 overall prospect, the No. 79 DL, and the No. 66 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2023 class with the pledge of Gadson. The haul ranks No. 28 in the country according to 247Sports.

