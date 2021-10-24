    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Updated:
    Original:

    Dabo Swinney says Clemson is not confident ahead of Florida State matchup

    The Tigers' head coach isn't feeling great after this weekend's loss.
    Author:

    Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are now 4-3 on the season after a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, 27-17. Clemson's starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, ended up being benched. Taisun Phommachanh would replace him. 

    Overall, it just wasn't a great day for the Tigers while they once again couldn't score 20+ points against an FBS opponent this season. 

    "I think everything is under evaluation at this point," Swinney said. "Everybody has to show up every single day. We have to take it one day at a time. We'll go to practice and see who has the best practice and see who runs out there first at every position."

    WATCH: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    Swinney spoke the honest truth about his football team and was straight to the point: 

    No image description

    "The kids are trying hard, we just aren't very good right now. We just have to keep grinding. I think we have to have good perspective. This is a really bad stretch we're in. Really bad. I do know that every storm runs out of water eventually. But in the long run, this will make us better. I know nobody wants to hear that. We've had a lot of winning around here. We're in a tough stretch right now but it will make us better. We'll look back on this in a few years and see the fruits of this moment that we are in."

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!

    It seems as if there are a lot of fixes that are needed for Swinney's team. Could they move to a new starter at quarterback with Phommachanh? We shall see.

    Florida State will travel to Death Valley for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff on ESPN on Saturday.

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    906174D9-B8F8-465C-9AD2-8E1E3F3EEAB4
    Football

    Dabo Swinney says Clemson is not confident ahead of Florida State matchup

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17015939
    Football

    Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State

    47 minutes ago
    30341C3B-655A-4D92-B93F-5061CDA828AC
    Football

    WATCH: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17010841
    Football

    Florida State dominates Walt Bell and UMass, 59-3

    Oct 23, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 1.44.49 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16889449
    Football

    LIVE UPDATES: Florida State Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_17004369
    Basketball

    Former 'Nole Scottie Barnes dominates in win over Boston Celtics

    Oct 23, 2021
    Capture
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Rams star Cam Akers making strides in return from injury

    Oct 22, 2021