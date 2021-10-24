Dabo Swinney says Clemson is not confident ahead of Florida State matchup

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are now 4-3 on the season after a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, 27-17. Clemson's starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, ended up being benched. Taisun Phommachanh would replace him.

Overall, it just wasn't a great day for the Tigers while they once again couldn't score 20+ points against an FBS opponent this season.

"I think everything is under evaluation at this point," Swinney said. "Everybody has to show up every single day. We have to take it one day at a time. We'll go to practice and see who has the best practice and see who runs out there first at every position."

Swinney spoke the honest truth about his football team and was straight to the point:

"The kids are trying hard, we just aren't very good right now. We just have to keep grinding. I think we have to have good perspective. This is a really bad stretch we're in. Really bad. I do know that every storm runs out of water eventually. But in the long run, this will make us better. I know nobody wants to hear that. We've had a lot of winning around here. We're in a tough stretch right now but it will make us better. We'll look back on this in a few years and see the fruits of this moment that we are in."

It seems as if there are a lot of fixes that are needed for Swinney's team. Could they move to a new starter at quarterback with Phommachanh? We shall see.

Florida State will travel to Death Valley for a 3:30 PM EST kickoff on ESPN on Saturday.