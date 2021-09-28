Doak Campbell Stadium awarded $20 million from Leon County

It sounds like renovations could be coming to Doak in the near future.

On Monday night, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency announced that $20 million will go to Doak Campbell Stadium from the Leon County Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency. The $20 million will come from sales tax dollars.

Overall, the stadium repairs will cost around $120 million in total. Florida State Boosters are expected to raise $100 million of the total.

Doak Campbell Stadium has been in need of a revamping project for the past several years. However, as many of you can assume, Florida State’s football program has not brought in nearly enough revenue to make sense of the new project. After buying out the rest of Willie Taggart’s contract in 2019, and struggling to sell out Doak, Florida State University thought this would be years in the making.

Many citizens, as well as Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, have argued against the improvements to the stadium. They believe the money should be put towards communities that are in need of help or minority local business owners. This money could also help bring in more local businesses that can’t start on their own.

However, Florida State University is confident that this is a good investment. Even saying that over $100 million could come to the county if this money is approved.

While the football team is still working on improvements, Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled to be improved in the near future. Now, all we need is a simple name change to honor one of the biggest figures to come through Florida State.

