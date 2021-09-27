WATCH: Head coach Mike Norvell gives fiery Monday press conference

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media on Monday as part of his normal weekly availability. While discussing the Seminoles' frustrating 0-4 start, Norvell showed the passion and fire you want to see from a man that is focused on turning this program around.

"Look, I'm pissed off that we're 0-4. I don't care how many years it's been. I can't control that. I can control this team at this moment and right now with the opportunity. So we're gonna work our butts off to go get better and we're going to do it the right way. We're going to have a standard of how we operate and it's going to be the same standard that we're going to ask them to do in the classroom, the same standard of everything that we do. I'm gonna hold myself to it because I've got to be the example. And you know what, does that mean I'm not gonna make mistakes? I'll probably make a mistake. Might make one today, might make one tomorrow, but I will respond to that. That's the team I want because I've seen it work.

"I've been a part of teams that have been on a losing streak and they didn't get caught up with all the crap that was on the outside and everybody telling you what you can't do and this is the issue and that is the issue."

With all of the talk that this is FSU's worst start since 1974, it's clear that Norvell is trying to focus on the present rather than the past. His message was clearly well received by the 'Noles in the second half against Louisville as they almost completed a 31-7 rally.

Regardless, Norvell and his staff will continue to hold this team to the same standard and the expectation as they go into the Syracuse game doesn't change. It's time to get a win.

