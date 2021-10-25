ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

Can the Seminoles make it to the postseason after starting 0-4?

Just a few short weeks ago the thought of Florida State making a bowl game was laughable. Sitting at 0-4, there were questions if the Seminoles were going to be able to get a win, if any, in 2021.

After upsetting North Carolina two weeks ago that started to change. Now that Mike Norvell has his team on a three-game winning streak, and with a schedule that seems a lot more manageable than at the start of the season, college football analysts are looking at the Seminoles having a chance to make it to 6-6 and make a bowl game.

WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

Bill Connelly, the creator of the SP+ rankings, put out a few tweets on Sunday that mentioned FSU. First, he gives Florida State props in this week’s rankings marking them as one of the “stock up” teams after Week 8.

The big news is that he now gives the Seminoles a 32% chance to make it to 6-6 to become bowl eligible. He breaks down FSU’s win chances at:

3 wins - 6%

4 wins - 26%

5 wins - 36%

6 wins - 24%

7 wins - 7%

8 wins - 1%

So, it looks like Connelly has FSU winning at least two of its remaining games with a need of upsetting another to make it to the 6 win mark. He has FSU’s remaining opponents at these projected win totals:

READ MORE: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

Clemson - 8 wins

N.C. State - 8 wins

Miami - 6 wins

Boston College - 6 wins

Florida - 8 wins

A win this weekend versus Clemson would go a long, long way to making bowl eligibility realistic.

READ MORE: Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State