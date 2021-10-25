    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

    Can the Seminoles make it to the postseason after starting 0-4?
    Author:

    Just a few short weeks ago the thought of Florida State making a bowl game was laughable. Sitting at 0-4, there were questions if the Seminoles were going to be able to get a win, if any, in 2021.

    After upsetting North Carolina two weeks ago that started to change. Now that Mike Norvell has his team on a three-game winning streak, and with a schedule that seems a lot more manageable than at the start of the season, college football analysts are looking at the Seminoles having a chance to make it to 6-6 and make a bowl game.

    WATCH: Florida State's Jarvis Brownlee records 70-yard pick-six

    Bill Connelly, the creator of the SP+ rankings, put out a few tweets on Sunday that mentioned FSU. First, he gives Florida State props in this week’s rankings marking them as one of the “stock up” teams after Week 8.

    The big news is that he now gives the Seminoles a 32% chance to make it to 6-6 to become bowl eligible. He breaks down FSU’s win chances at:

    3 wins - 6%

    4 wins - 26%

    5 wins - 36%

    6 wins - 24%

    7 wins - 7%

    No image description

    8 wins - 1%

    So, it looks like Connelly has FSU winning at least two of its remaining games with a need of upsetting another to make it to the 6 win mark. He has FSU’s remaining opponents at these projected win totals:

    READ MORE: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    Clemson - 8 wins

    N.C. State - 8 wins

    Miami - 6 wins

    Boston College - 6 wins

    Florida - 8 wins

    A win this weekend versus Clemson would go a long, long way to making bowl eligibility realistic. 

    READ MORE: Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State

    USATSI_17011614
    Football

    ESPN projects Florida State's chances to make a bowl game

    just now
    USATSI_17011622
    Football

    Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_12119848
    Football

    Former FSU assistant coach speaks on return to Tallahassee

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17011653
    Football

    3 UP, 3 DOWN: Massachusetts

    8 hours ago
    906174D9-B8F8-465C-9AD2-8E1E3F3EEAB4
    Football

    Dabo Swinney says Clemson is not confident ahead of Florida State matchup

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17015939
    Football

    Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over Florida State

    10 hours ago
    30341C3B-655A-4D92-B93F-5061CDA828AC
    Football

    WATCH: FSU's Odell Haggins and Mike Norvell deliver some hard coaching

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17010841
    Football

    Florida State dominates Walt Bell and UMass, 59-3

    Oct 23, 2021