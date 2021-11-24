Florida Gators starting quarterback not expected to play against Florida State

The Gators will likely be without a key player on Saturday.

It's been a tumultuous few days for the Florida Gators. The Gators lost their third game in the last four, pushing them to the brink of bowl eligibility. Following the defeat, head coach Dan Mullen and the program parted ways on Sunday afternoon. The early betting odds have Bob Stoops leading as the possible next head man in Gainesville.

READ MORE: Betting odds released for Florida Gators next head coach

On Tuesday, Florida was dealt another blow. News broke that starting quarterback Emory Jones is doubtful to suit up on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. It sounds like that injury could potentially be season-ending.

Jones started in ten of the 11 games that he's appeared in during the 2021 season. He's had his fair share of ups and downs but has been solid overall. The Georgia native completed 67.8% of his passes for 2400 yards with 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He also added 674 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Two weeks ago, Jones threw for career-high 474 yards and six touchdowns in a 72-50 win over Samford.

With Jones out of the lineup, Florida will turn to backup Anthony Richardson and true freshman Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Richardson was unavailable during the loss to Missouri due to an injury. He's back practicing this week but might not be 100%. Richardson is a solid scrambler but he's been banged up and limited by the coaching staff throughout the season.

READ MORE: Bowl game projection for Florida State

The redshirt freshman threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns while running for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Florida's first two games. During his last four appearances, he's compiled 282 passing yards, three touchdowns, five interceptions, 99 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. There's been a clear drop-off in Richardson's performance as of late.

The other option is Del Rio-Wilson, who has never seen a snap in a collegiate game. The Georgia native participated in the Elite 11 Finals in 2020.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Florida Gators

Florida State and Florida will match up on Saturday afternoon. The winner will go to a bowl game while the loser will be sulking at home all offseason.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday for coverage on the rivalry game throughout the week.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook