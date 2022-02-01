Florida State commit Jordan Pride attends Tour of Duty session

Pride is still fully committed to the Seminoles and is building a strong relationship with coach Woodson.

Florida State hosted visitors on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this past weekend. It was a busy few days for the coaching staff as multiple talented recruits made their way to town to check out the campus.

2024 defensive back and Seminoles commitment, Jordan Pride, took an unofficial visit to the school on Friday. It was Pride's first time back in Tallahassee since witnessing Florida State defeat Miami in November.

“I had two teammates with me and we watched them go through the Tour of Duty," Pride said. "We watched them do all the drills, saw them working, we went and hung out in the lounge, and tried on uniforms.”

While on campus, Pride had the opportunity to watch the players and coaches go through a Tour of Duty session. He had fun watching them put in work.

“It was great just to see how the coaches and players work," Pride said. "It was amazing and I loved it a lot.”

Pride has developed a strong relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson during his time as a Florida State commitment. The two spent some together over the course of the visit and they speak on the phone twice a week.

“I talked to coach Woodson a little bit. He was just glad I was there and he wants me to come up there as many times as possible. I’m trying to get up there every chance I get.”



"It gets better every day, every time we talk," Pride continued. "We’re starting to just feel like family, I call him a family member.”

While Pride is a touted football prospect, he's also a talented baseball player. The Seminoles baseball staff has been evaluating Pride to see if he's a fit for them at the next level. If so, he would join fellow #Tribe24 commitments Kam Davis and Camdon Frier as dual-sport athletes at Florida State.

“They’re still talking to me about it," Pride said. "They’re going to come to watch me play baseball this season. Hopefully, they’ll let me because I would love to play both sports in college.”

The Blountstown High School product says that he's fully committed to the Seminoles. He was invited to Georgia's Junior Day and attended but he's not looking to visit other schools at this time.

“It was good," Pride said. "They [UGA] invited me and I just wanted to go check it out to see what other universities are like."

Pride is technically a three-sport athlete and he's currently deep into basketball season. At this point, Blountstown sits at 11-4 and No. 1 in its district with a legitimate chance to earn a postseason berth.

“I think our record is 11-4 and we’re No. 1 in our District," Pride said. "We should be able to pull out the district title and go to the state tournament as long as we keep playing good. We’re a very young team.”

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound safety is staying on the grind this offseason. He'll be participating at the Championship 7v7 with Cam Newton's team, C1N. Some of the talent on the team outside of Pride includes 2023 wide receiver Ahmari Bolden, 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson, 2023 defensive back KJ Kirkland, 2023 defensive back Amare Ferrell, and 2024 athlete Leon Washington Jr. Pride will contribute at defensive back and wide receiver on the team.

As of now, he's planning to return to Florida State in March and is beginning to prepare for his upcoming spring baseball season.

