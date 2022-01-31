Two assistant coaches sign contract extensions with Florida State

The futures of wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and defensive line coach Odell Haggins have been a hot topic over the past few weeks. Both coaches' current contracts were set to expire at the conclusion of January.

READ MORE: Legacy wide receiver commits to Florida State

According to a Florida State spokesperson, Dugans and Haggins will remain with the program. NoleGameday has been informed that each coach has signed a contract extension. The terms of the contracts and other details are not available at this time.

When head coach Mike Norvell was hired by the Seminoles in December 2019, Dugans and Haggins were the only two assistant coaches that he retained.

Haggins is the longest-tenured assistant coach on the staff and he's been with the program since 1994. During his time in Tallahassee, Haggins has worked for four different head coaches; Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, and Norvell. He's also served as an interim head coach twice in the wake of Fisher's departure for Texas A&M and Taggart's firing in 2019. Haggins will return to a deep interior defensive line that includes Robert Cooper, Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs, Malcolm Ray, and Jarrett Jackson, among others.

READ MORE: Florida State and Mike Norvell hire former Florida Gators staff member

Dugans was tabbed to serve as wide receivers coach by Taggart in 2019. He's remained in the same role since Norvell took over but there was some concern he might not be back in 2022. Florida State has not had a wide receiver record 400+ yards in the last two years and the Seminoles failed to sign a wideout from the high school ranks in this recruiting cycle. The staff was able to hit the portal hard and landed four transfers that could make immediate impacts. The unit will be looking to take a step forward in year four under Dugans.

READ MORE: 2023 OL Jordan Church enjoys Florida State's genuine approach

Stick with NoleGameday for more on this breaking news.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook