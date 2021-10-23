Florida State dominates Walt Bell and UMass, 59-3

This wasn't a game heading into the second half.

The ‘Noles were able to extend their winning streak to three this Saturday.

Florida State (3-4 2-2 ACC) hosted UMass (1-6) this week and it was really never in doubt. The Seminoles dominated the Minutemen in every aspect of the game and won the contest.

The game didn’t start ideally for Florida State. The Seminoles fumbled on their opening kickoff and gave UMass the ball inside the 30-yard line.

However, that was about the only thing that went right for the Minutemen in the first half.

Florida State’s defense forced a three and out and UMass was forced to kick a field goal.

Then, it was the offense’s turn to shine.

The ‘Noles went right down the field on their first drive. Going 75 yards on just 6 plays. The touchdown came on a 3 yard rush by Jordan Travis. Rushing touchdowns were a common theme in the first half for Florida State.

UMass was forced to punt and Florida State took back possession of the ball.

The Seminoles were forced to start on their own 7-yard line after a good punt. However, freshman Lawrance Toafili quickly got the ‘Noles out of their hole with a 38-yard rush. The drive stalled after a sack put them in a third and long which Florida State could not convert. The ‘Noles settled on a field goal.

UMass once again was forced to punt. And the Seminole offense got the ball on their own 6-yard line thanks to another good punt from UMass.

Once again, the field position didn’t affect Florida State. The Seminoles got out of their rut this time with a screen pass to Malik McClain that the true freshman took for 51 yards on a 3rd down. Three plays later, FSU running back Jashaun Corbin burst up the field for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Minutemen finally started to get something going on offense. Driving all the way down to FSU’s 4-yard line on seven plays.

Then, Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson intercepted a pass in the end zone to give the ‘Noles the ball once again.

The offense continued its domination, going down the field chunk after chunk. A 23 yard run by Treshaun Ward, followed by a face mask on the next play took the ‘Noles to the Minutemen’s 25-yard line in four plays. Treshaun Ward then finished the drive on a 17-yard touchdown run.

The UMass offense went three and out once again. Giving the ball back to Florida State.

Surprising to nobody, the Seminoles ran all over UMass again and scored in eight plays. This time coming on a 23-yard touchdown rush by D.J. Williams.

Florida State was winning 31-13 with 1:03 left in the first half. But the onslaught didn’t stop there.

FSU defensive back Jarvis Brownlee jumped a curl route and intercepted the pass then took it 64 yards to the house right before the half ended.

The Seminoles took a 38-3 lead into the half.

The second half was no different.

UMass had only yards of offense in the half and the ‘Noles offense didn’t slow down with their backups in the game. Scoring two touchdowns in 3:16. The first was a Chubba Purdy pass to Camren McDonald. The second was a 10-yard touchdown rush by Lawrance Toafili after UMass fumbled on the kickoff.

The Seminoles cruised their way through the rest of the game. Resting their starters early allowed for some young guys to get into this one.

Chubba Purdy and Jordan Young were able to connect on a 5-yard touchdown pass. A good sight to see for Seminole fans.

Florida State finished this one off with almost 600 yards of offense, 369 of those coming on the ground. They held UMass to under 250 yards and added on 3 takeaways. This kind of game is great to see regardless of the opponent. Florida State hasn’t dominated a team like this in quite some time.

Florida State will look to continue their winning streak in Clemson next week when they travel to take on the rival Tigers. Hoping to pull off the upset away from home again, the ‘Noles should be in a good contest next week.