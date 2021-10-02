Florida State gets first win of the season over Syracuse, 33-30

The Seminole defense came out looking like the group we saw in the second half of last week’s contest. Riding the momentum from last week, the ‘Noles stuffed Syracuse’s offense on three straight rushing attempts. Which resulted in a three and out on the Orange’s first drive.

Led by Jordan Travis, Florida State’s offense was able to come out and produce one of their longest drives of the year. The ‘Noles came out and led a 17 play, 48 yard drive that had a number of screen passes. The drive lasted just over seven minutes and, while it wasn’t a great looking drive, it got the job done and resulted in a 35 yard field goal for Ryan Fitzgerald.

Following the score, Florida State was able to force Syracuse off the field again. This time making a stand on 4th and 2, thanks to Kier Thomas who was able to get into the backfield and force the Orange into a two yard loss. The defense was also able to overcome some adversity as there was a 15 yard facemask penalty and a third down conversion.

The ‘Noles and the Orange then traded punts on four straight possessions, as both offenses struggled to move the ball early. After the first seven drives of the game, there was less than 100 yards of offense between the two teams.

Finally, Florida State was able to get something going on offense. A 12 yard completion to Camren McDonald got the momentum rolling for the ‘Noles. Two plays later, a well executed QB draw got Jordan Travis in open field and he did what he does best. Making two defenders miss on a 20 yard run for a first down. Another two plays later, Kenny Dillingham makes a great call on a play action screen pass to Camren McDonald. Good blocking by the receivers and strong running by McDonald resulted in a 14 yard touchdown for Florida State.

Nick Fitzgerald would go on to miss the extra point. Keeping the game at 9-0.

Things began to fall apart at the end of the first half for Florida State.

Syracuse’s offense would respond well to the ‘Noles touchdown drive. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was able to make Jermaine Johnson miss on a scramble, and made a great cut back to the inside where he saw nothing but green on a 55 yard touchdown run.

Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt would miss the extra point as well. Bailing out Florida State to keep the score at 9-6.

The ‘Noles couldn’t respond on offense as their next drive was a three and out.

Syracuse found something working in the pass game on the following drive. Garrett Shrader was able to find receivers open in the middle of the field on multiple occasions. Four straight 10+ yard plays led the Orange down to Florida State’s five yard line. From there, Shrader was able to run it in for a touchdown. Leaving 2:33 left in the half.

Florida State was able to respond behind a well executed two minute drill by the offense, and some help from Syracuse after two penalties that gave the ‘Noles 25 yards. From the 14 yard line, Jordan Travis threw a laser to a wide-open Keyshawn Helton for a touchdown.

Florida State went into the halftime leading 16-13, and would start the second half with the ball.

Syracuse and Florida State traded three and outs to start the second half.

Following a shanked punt by Syracuse, the ‘Noles started their second drive at Syracuse’s 44 yard line. Florida State was able to push the ball into the red zone thanks to Jashaun Corbin with back to back 10+ yard rushes. Facing a third and nine, Jordan Travis found Keyshawn Helton for a 12 yard conversion down to the three yard line. Travis did an incredible job to extend the play, keep his eyes downfield, and fire a strike on the run. Florida State found itself facing another third down after two plays with no gain. The Seminole offense attempted to throw a screen pass to Ontaria Wilson, but Wilson dropped it. It was still a live ball as the pass was thrown backwards, and Florida State’s Andrew Parchment had great awareness to scoop the ball up and take it into the endzone for a touchdown.

The ‘Noles continued to bring it on defense and forced another three and out. Well, what should have been a three and out. Unfortunately for Florida State, Ontaria Wilson muffed the Syracuse punt and the Orange recovered at FSU’s 34 yard line.

It looked as if that sucked some life out of Florida State’s defense and Syracuse found themselves inside the 10 yard line after two plays. However, the defense responded and forced the Orange into a 4th and Goal from the one yard line. Syracuse lined up to go for it and opted to go with a QB keeper. Garrett Shrader looked like he would have a surefire touchdown as he saw an open hole just outside the left tackle. It wouldn’t be so easy for Shrader as FSU’s Kalen Deloach met him at the goal line and stood him up to force a turnover on downs.

Syracuse would quickly get the ball back with good field position after Florida State went three and out and was forced to punt from their own 10 yard line.

Once again, the Orange found themselves inside FSU’s red zone within two plays. And this time, they were able to find the end zone. Doing so with a QB sneak with Garrett Shrader.

A false start for Florida State put them behind the chains to start the drive. A position where FSU has struggled to get out of so far this year. Thanks to an 11 yard run by Jordan Travis, FSU was able to put themselves in prime position to overcome the early penalty. On 3rd and 4, Jordan Travis found Lawrance Toafili for a four yard completion just beyond the first down marker. On the following play, Treshaun Ward found an opening up the middle, made a defender look silly in open field, and ran it all the way down to the two yard line before he was caught by a Syracuse defender. Jashaun Corbin then came in and finished off the drive on a two yard touchdown run behind a good push from the offensive line.

But, Syracuse found themselves in great position to get right back into the game. Thanks to a kick return to the 39 yard line and then a 24 yard completion, the Orange were in FSU territory in just one offensive play. Syracuse continued to pick apart Florida State’s pass coverage and Garrett Shrader found a wide open receiver for a 26 yard touchdown just a few plays later.

The ‘Noles were just a good, sustained drive away from putting this game out of reach. And the drive started out well after Jordan Travis found room to scramble for six yards on a 3rd and 5 to keep possession of the football. However, on the ensuing play, Jordan Travis’ pass was intercepted by the Orange after a great read by a Syracuse corner.

Syracuse took over from the FSU 41 and tied the contest with a 24 yard field goal.

After both offenses failed to come up with a scoring drive, FSU took possession of the ball with 1:01 left to go. Starting on their own 21 yard line. But the ‘Noles found themselves all the way down to the Syracuse 41 in just three plays. This was thanks to Jordan Travis’ scrambling ability after he cut up the sideline for a 33 yard run.

With only 16 seconds to go, FSU was at the Orange’s 38 yard line, teetering on field goal range. On the following play, Jordan Travis was pressured and made a great move to scramble out of the pocket. Travis then outran a Syracuse defender and got out of bounds at the 13 yard line.

FSU lined up for a 34 yard field goal to win the game with one second left. Ryan Fitzgerald, who missed an extra point earlier in this game, lined up and split the uprights to give Florida State their first win of the year.

Florida State (1-4, 1-2 ACC) will travel to Raleigh, NC next week to take on the Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC). Where Mike Norvell will look for his first road win as a head coach at Florida State University