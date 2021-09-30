Former Seminole defensive back named rookie of the month

Former Florida State star defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. has had a smooth transition to the NFL. After the great start to the 2021 season, accolades are starting to roll in as he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.

The second-round pick (47th overall) for the Los Angeles Chargers has been a key piece to the team's 2-1 start. He has two interceptions already on the season, one being the highlight-reel pick off of Patrick Mahomes last week.

READ MORE: FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Asante also has four passes defended on the season to go along with six tackles. When you look at the talented wide receiver corps he’s faced against the Dallas Cowboys (Amari Cooper/CeeDee Lamb) and Kansas City Chiefs(Tyreek Hill/Travis Kelce/Mecole Hardman), fans of the Chargers have to be excited about the season Samuel Jr. is having. While it’s early, there’s a lot of excitement about Asante and how similar he is to his father.

The great play by Samuel will need to continue as the Chargers face the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders and the league’s top passing attack on Monday Night Football. Three weeks into the season, he’s been one of ProFootballTalk’s top defensive backs. Can his success continue against David Carr this week?

READ MORE: Wednesday Practice Observations: Mid-week preparations for the Orange.

Follow Nate Greer on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook