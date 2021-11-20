Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham gets emotional when speaking about his players

    You can't say these coaches don't have a love for their guys.
    Author:

    Florida State has had a wild ride of a season overall in 2021. The 'Noles started off the season going 0-4 but then when on a 3-0 winning streak. The Seminoles were so close to pulling off the upset in their season opener but lost in overtime then the next week were upset at home off of a Hail Mary in Doak in September. 

    This team has had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season but one thing has stood out. The fight this team has had through games. Players have fought for one another, held each other accountable during plays avoiding mistakes, and kept their heads high when going down in games. 

    WATCH: Kenny Dillingham gives a heart-felt message on recruiting

    Where is this new culture coming from directly? Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' coaching staff. One of those coaches that is helping inject this culture into the team is Kenny Dillingham, Florida State's offensive coordinator. 

    Dillingham in his most recent press conference on Monday spoke with the media and was emotional when answering a question regarding seeing his team celebrate on Bobby Bowden Field after beating rival Miami in thrilling fashion.

    No image description

    "Yeah, I mean... Special, special group of guys. Stuck together and umm, yeah. I mean. it's pretty, pretty cool." 

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Boston College

    You could certainly tell the second year offensive coordinator was hit different when talking about seeing how happy his team was after the big-time win snapping Miami's four game winning streak against the 'Noles. 

    It goes to show how much this coaching staff truly loves their players. Coach was trying to hold the tears but it wasn't easy. Last week's game against the Hurricanes and seeing his players joyful meant something extremely special to him. 

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Screen Shot 2021-11-19 at 9.46.11 PM
    Football

    FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham gets emotional when speaking about his players

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17159293
    Football

    Three bold predictions for Florida State at Boston College

    13 hours ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    QB commit AJ Duffy details visit to Florida State, updates injury status

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17157012 (1)
    Football

    NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Boston College

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17159253
    Football

    Weekly Mailbag: Miami, recruiting, and bowl game

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_15211819
    Football

    WATCH: Kenny Dillingham gives a heart-felt message on recruiting

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17183856
    Basketball

    FSU Survives Against Tulane: 3 Game-Changing Plays

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17159254
    Football

    GAME PREVIEW: Florida State at Boston College

    Nov 18, 2021