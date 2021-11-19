NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are shipping up to Boston this weekend to take on the Eagles in Chestnut Hill. The Seminoles will need to pull out a road victory on Saturday and will also have to do the same thing the following week in Gainesville to make a bowl game. However, FSU needs to have its eyes on one contest at a time. Sandwiched between the program's two biggest rivals, Boston College is a potential trap game.

The Eagles have compiled a two-game winning streak with quarterback Phil Jurkovec back in the lineup. The veteran signal-caller missed time with a hand injury during the middle of the season as Boston College limped to a 4-4 record. Regardless, head coach Jeff Hafley is feeling good about his team following a 41-30 win over Georgia Tech last week. The offense is beginning to click with capable play-makers such as wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight end Trae Barry, and running back Pat Garwo III.

Mike Norvell and Hafley have not faced off yet as these two teams did not match up in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Seminoles have won their last two games against Boston College. That includes the game in 2019 when Travis made his debut in garnet and gold, recording three carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for Florida State at Boston College.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

I'm not going to lie to you guys. A big reason I am going with Boston College this week is due to the reverse jinx factor. For whatever reason, Florida State loves to win whenever I decide to pick them to lose. For example, I picked Syracuse, North Carolina, and Miami and the Seminoles beat all three of them. I'm hoping I have the big brain here and am doing enough to assure a victory.

That said, the Eagles are a very capable opponent. Just like last week against Tyler Van Dyke, the pass-rush needs to set the tone against Jurkovec early in this game. Watch out for Flowers deep. Florida State should be able to create some rushing lanes against a Boston College defense that has just been average.

Season record: 5-5

Boston College 34, Florida State 31

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Florida State’s practices this week were fantastic and Mike Norvell mentioned how impressive guys came back to work after their win over Miami.

With coming out of that game almost fully healthy and Boston College’s poor run game defense, this sets up almost like another Miami matchup where FSU will have to dominate in the run and definitely get after the quarterback.

I think they will and they set themselves to become bowl eligible with a win over the Florida Gators next weekend.

Season record: 7-3

Florida State 34, Boston College 31

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

The Eagles are giving up 4.8 yards per rush this season. Jurkovec is a good athlete and will test the FSU defense like Syracuse did. I think the FSU front 4 will ultimately be the difference and FSU will pull out a tight win in BC.

Season record: 3-7

Florida State 28, Boston College 24

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Basketball is playing poorly, and I’m blaming football since apparently, neither program can have success at the same time. Hoops plays their own Boston team next week, and I’d rather win that game and the games they have this weekend.

Season record: 5-5

Boston College 27, Florida State 20

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

I think Florida State has real momentum after last week’s performance and understands how important a bowl berth could be. The FSU offense might struggle at points, but Jordan Travis makes a few explosive plays to keep the ‘Noles afloat. Phil Jurkeovc will give the ‘Noles secondary fits, but I think defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has the defense playing disciplined enough to get the win.

Season record: 7-3

Florida State 28, Boston College 24

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

It’ll be a close game for sure. But FSU should be able to run all over BC. The entire defense has hardly stopped a thing all year.

Season record: 3-7

Florida State 38, Boston College 31

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Every time I say FSU will lose, they win, so I'm going to keep that going.

Season record: 4-6

Boston College 24, Florida State 21

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

FSU continues to have momentum and beats Boston College on the road.

Season record: 4-6

Florida State 31, Boston College 24

Consensus: Florida State (5-3)

