Florida State falls to Clemson in a close one in Death Valley, 30-20

This one took a few drives to get going. After the Tigers went three and out on the game's first possession, Florida State was only able to get one first down before giving Clemson the ball back.

Clemson’s offense was able to get a decent-looking drive going their second time around. The Tigers went quick and found some soft spots in the ‘Noles coverage. D.J. Uiagalelei was able to complete his first three tries for 42 yards. The drive stalled out after that and Clemson settled with a 47-yard field goal attempt, which they were able to convert.

Florida State’s offense had a strong response for the Tigers. After a 15 yard reception for Darion Williamson, the Seminoles were already nearing Clemson territory. Then, on a 3rd and 8, Jashaun Corbin found a big hole for 24 yards and Florida State found themselves just outside of the red zone. The ‘Noles used a buoy of rushes to get down to the one-yard line, where they then threw a screen pass to Jashaun Corbin for a touchdown.

Nick Fitzgerald’s extra point attempt was no good, keeping the score at 6-3.

The Tigers' next drive was just enough to get them into field goal range, this time lining up for a 49-yard field goal. This attempt was wide left and Florida State had good field position for their next possession.

However, the ‘Noles could not capitalize and they punted after just three plays.

On the first play of the ensuing Clemson drive, Phil Mafah found a small hole and bursted through it for a 63 yard gain. This was Clemson’s longest play of the season so far. The Tigers capped off the drive with an 11 yard touchdown pass to Davis Allen.

The Seminoles responded once again, this time quickly. A good play design had Lawrance Toafili open on a wheel route and the running back showed his magic after the catch. Toafili was finally wrapped up by a Clemson defender around the 20 yard line, but after being dragged to the ground, he landed on the defender and bounced back up without hitting the ground. Toafili then tiptoed his way into the end zone for the touchdown of the year for the ‘Noles.

The Tigers were not fazed by the incredible Seminole touchdown and had one of their best possessions of the season. A lot, and I mean a lot, of Will Shipley helped Clemson march right into FSU territory and score with little resistance.

The Tigers took a 17-13 lead into the break, with the ‘Noles to receive the ball to start the half.

Both offenses struggled to start the second half. Florida State turned the ball over on downs and Clemson responded with a missed 37-yard field goal.

The ‘Noles couldn’t get anything going on offense again and punted the ball after an 8 play, 26-yard drive.

Then, the Seminole defense came up big. On a 3rd and 14, D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pass that was intercepted by Omarion Cooper at the Tigers’ 45-yard line.

However, Florida State’s offense again failed to get anything going and they were left with a 4th and 5 from Clemson’s 36-yard line. The ‘Noles had to punt due to a false start after originally lining up to go for it. The Seminoles were able to put the Tigers in tough field position after Alex Mastromanno punted the ball perfectly on the four-yard line.

Then, the game got even uglier. After getting out of the bad field position, Clemson attempted a screen pass that was completed and then fumbled and recovered by Florida State.

The following play was a rush for Treshaun Ward that had some daylight, but after getting tripped up, Ward fumbled and Clemson recovered to get the ball right back.

It wasn’t over here. Clemson got something going offensively again, but then the drive stalled out and the Tigers lined up for a 30-yard field goal. Clemson again could not convert on the field goal attempt and the ‘Noles got the ball right back.

After the first play of the drive went for 24 yards, the Seminoles couldn’t get another first down and they punted the ball once again.

On this drive, something finally happens. But it was not a play made by the offense. On 3rd and 6, D.J. Uiagalelei fumbled in the pocket and Jermaine Johnson recovered the ball and took it into the end zone. The first touchdown of the second half and it came on the defensive side of the ball.

With just under eight minutes to go, Florida State led the Clemson Tigers, 20-17.

Clemson needed to get something going on this drive. They started off strong as the kickoff was returned all the way to Clemson’s 38-yard line. But that’s about all they got going for them as the Tigers went three and out after a sack from three guys on the Seminole defensive line.

The ‘Noles took over again with a chance to run the clock out with a few first downs. But the half continued to have hardly any offense and Florida State punted after three plays.

Clemson had possession with 3:48 to go and down by three points. The Tigers quickly got into FSU territory thanks to a pass interference by Kevin Knowles on the first play. Two plays later, another flag on the ‘Noles put Clemson on FSU’s 21-yard line. Then, Will Shipley made two good cuts in open field and found the end zone.

The Tigers took the lead 24-20 with 2:53 to go.

The ‘Noles had one last chance. Jordan Travis started the drive with a 5-yard completion to Jordan Wilson. Then, Lawrance Toafili found some running room and was able to get a first down. On 2nd and 10, Jordan Travis was sacked for a loss of two and the Seminoles faced a 3rd and 12 with 1:50 to go. Then, Travis was sacked again and Florida State punted the ball on 4th and 32 from their own 17-yard line.

Clemson had the ball up four points with 1:26 to go. FSU had two timeouts left. A first down puts this game away.

Unfortunately, the ‘Noles couldn’t pull off the magic they needed to win this one.

In an ugly game, the Clemson Tigers (5-3 4-2 ACC) found themselves victorious against Florida State (3-5, 2-3), 24-20. The Seminoles will host the NC State Wolfpack (5-2 2-1 ACC) next Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State will hope for a victory to keep their bowl bid hopes alive. Needing 3 victories with 4 games remaining.