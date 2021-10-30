2022 OL Antavious Woody discusses his commitment to Florida State

Woody has been committed to the Seminoles since June but Auburn is pushing hard.

The last two weeks haven't been kind to Florida State on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles have lost two commitments, offensive lineman Aliou Bah and defensive lineman Trevion Williams, since October 19. There has been some worry that 2022 offensive lineman Antavious Woody could be the next recruit to back off of his pledge.

Woody was in attendance at IMG Academy's game against Auburn High School on Friday night. He'll be at Auburn for a visit on Saturday so it was a short trek to watch his future teammate, quarterback AJ Duffy, in action. Woody got a few minutes to speak with SI All-American's John Garcia during the course of the contest and painted the picture on his recruitment.

"Just watching a future teammate, AJ Duffy," Woody said. "To see what he can do."

The Alabama native has been committed to Florida State since June. The Seminoles were the first team to offer him a scholarship nearly a year ago and his relationship with the coaching staff is strong.

"It means a lot," Woody said. "It's getting ready to be a year now since that was my first offer. I'm going to stay loyal to my team right now and if things change, I'll let you guys know, but it probably won't change."

"I've just been around them guys and the atmosphere around them," Woody continued. "It's like I'm home already."

It's been an up and down season for FSU. The 'Noles started out 0-4 but have won their last three games and are undefeated in October. Head coach Mike Norvell leads his team into a pivotal matchup with Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

"The highs help us get a bunch more recruits to come in and help us out," Woody said. "The lows, there really aren't any lows about it, it just depends on the future."

Despite the two decommitments earlier this month, #Tribe22 still ranks No. 13 in the country with 16 commitments. That said, fans have been a little concerned as Woody and Travis Hunter have both taken multiple visits to schools over the last month. He says that they are just enjoying their recruitments.

"It's just giving us the opportunity to enjoy the recruitment. It lets the guys open up and see everything else out there for them."

"It's [the class] pretty tight," Woody continued. "I'd have to say Travis and AJ [are the leaders of the class]. And Qae'shon Sapp."

The LaFayette High School product visited Mississippi State two weeks ago and he'll see Auburn this weekend. Those two schools, along with Ole Miss, have continued to push for Woody to flip. The trip to Auburn will be his second time seeing the Tigers since late September.

"Nick Eason and coach Friend, and Mike Bobo [are handling his recruitment]," Woody said. "They're truthful about everything. It's them and Florida State. They'll keep it truthful with you through the whole process."

Regardless of Auburn turning up the heat, Woody claims that no school is close to overtaking Florida State.

"I would say no," Woody said. "Nobody right now."

It seems like the two schools that are remaining in Woody's recruitment are the Seminoles and Tigers. Ole Miss and Mississippi State gave it their best shot but they are just too far from home for him to feel comfortable signing there.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound offensive lineman says that he "probably" will sign in December and that he'll be a summer enrollee. Woody will most likely be in Tallahassee for Florida State's game against Miami on November 13.

Stick with NoleGameday for the latest on Woody and his status with the Early Signing Period right around the corner.

