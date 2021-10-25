Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

There were a couple of changes at wide receiver to take note of.

The Florida State Seminoles will face one of their toughest tests of the season this weekend when they travel to Death Valley to take on the Clemson Tigers. In preparation for the road game, the Seminoles released their weekly depth chart on Monday morning. Ahead of the high-stakes rivalry game, There weren't a ton of changes compared to last week.

One of the interesting moves is that true freshman wide receiver Malik McClain is now listed as the sole starter at one of the wide receiver spots. McClain was previously listed as a co-starter with grad-transfer Andrew Parchment but he's begun to separate himself over the past few weeks. He caught his first career touchdown against North Carolina and had Florida State's longest play of the day, a 51-yard catch, in the win over UMass.

Sticking with the wide receivers, Jordan Young has been elevated to a backup role behind starter Keyshawn Helton. Young caught his first touchdown of the season on Saturday. Darion Williamson was previously the backup to Helton but he's now behind Ontaria Wilson. The move means true freshman Joshua Burrell is no longer on the two-deep. Burrell has been hampered by a lower leg injury that he suffered a few weeks ago.

Outside of that, there are no other changes. It looks like the staff feels comfortable with where the depth chart stands after three straight wins. It'll be interesting to see if they eventually make a switch in the return game as Travis Jay has continued to struggle fielding kicks.

Check out the full depth chart below.

