Florida State's 2022 Spring Game details announced

On Friday, Florida State announced details to its upcoming Spring Game where fans and media will be able to get their first glance at some of the early enrollees of the 2022 class and transfers.

The Seminoles and Mike Norvell will take the field on April 9th at 5:00 PM EST in Doak Campbell Stadium to debut the 2022 team. The coaching staff, right now, is bringing in a top 15 class and there's a good amount of excitement around Tallahassee with the talent that is coming in.

READ MORE: Florida State defensive end enters transfer portal

Fans will be able to get their first looks at players like blue-chip quarterback AJ Duffy and highly touted defensive back Sam McCall. This will also be the first chance to see Alex Atkins at his new position as co-offensive coordinator after Kenny Dillingham left the program to join Oregon's staff.

The Seminoles and its coaching staff will most likely do a lot of work in the transfer portal in the coming months so expect to see a whole lot of new names on Bobby Bowden Field come April, also.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!