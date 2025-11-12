Virginia Tech sets sights on FSU QB Tommy Castellanos' running threat
The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium for the final time this fall, taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies in their 10th game of the season. As the Seminoles find themselves with just one win in the last five games, a victory this weekend will be almost necessary if the team wants to play in a bowl game for the third time in Mike Norvell's six-year tenure as head coach of the Seminoles.
While the Seminoles may be struggling this season, the Hokies are going through their own kind of issues, as the ACC foe has been operating under interim head coach Philip Montgomery since week four. Virginia Tech fired fourth-year head coach Brent Pry after the team started the season 0-3.
Montgomery, a successful coach in his own right, with experience at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of the game, is in his first year with Virginia Tech. He was brought in as offensive coordinator after winning a UFL Championship as co-OC of the Birmingham Stallions in 2024.
Under Montgomery's leadership, the Hokies hold a 3-3 (2-3 ACC) record, and with a BYE week to prepare for the Seminoles, it is clear this isn't going to be the same VT team that lost three straight games to start the season.
Montgomery met with local media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup between the Hokies and Seminoles, the challenges that FSU presents, and how he plans on his squad bringing a victory back to Blacksburg.
"We've got a very talented team we're going to play in Florida State, in all three phases, really. They're long, they're athletic, they've got great team speed," Montgomery said. "We know it's going to be a great challenge, but our guys are excited about that, going on the road, going down to their place. It's going to be a great atmosphere, and I know our guys will be ready to go play."
Montgomery Discusses How To Defend Tommy Castellanos
Despite Florida State's 4-5 record, the Seminoles remain one of the best teams in the nation in terms of offensive power, averaging just under 500 yards per game in total offense. While the Seminoles are loaded with talent on the offensive side of things, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos has proved to be a challenge for opposing teams, possessing a strong arm along with an elite running ability.
When asked how a team goes about defending Florida State's mobile QB, Montgomery kept it simple, highlighting how Castellanos has given defenses headaches by escaping pressure and making plays out of the pocket.
"We've got to do a great job of understanding when those shots are taken, and how can we get him off his spy and create some pressure to him," Montgomery said.
"You don't want to let him outside of the pocket because he does have some really explosive type scrambling plays within that, so you've got to do a good job of moving him off the spot, and you've got to do a good job of creating hurried situations for him," Montgomery added.
Montgomery Breaks Down FSU's Strength On Defense
Although Florida State has struggled on the defensive side of the ball more than fans would have hoped this season, the team has allowed under three touchdowns in five of the nine games this season under first-year defensive coordinator Tony White.
With Florida State's defense now getting into a groove after midseason struggles, Montgomery brings up how FSU's defensive scheme differs from other programs across the country.
"If you look at their defense as a whole, they do a really good job schematically from the standpoint that they're going to play a four man front, they're going to play odd front, they're going to make you prepare for that, they're also going to get in the bear, and they're going to make you prepare for all of that. They've got a bunch of different blitzes that they can bring; they can be really exotic with it. "
At the end of the day, the scheme is only going to get the team so far, as players have to go out and execute the plays and earn a win. Florida State has a long-standing history of producing some of the best defensive players in the country, and that's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Montgomery addressed this, adding that the team will have to gameplan for certain players on the FSU defense in order to produce offensively.
"If you look at their down linemen, they're all long, athletic, and physical. We've got to do a good job of creating double teams, find movement, get on edges, be able to play, and get movement that way and give our backs an opportunity to be able to play downhill," Montgomery said.
"We're going to have our hands full, but we've got to do a good job of leaning on what we do well, try to put them in awkward situations, and make them play disciplined football," Montgomery continued.
The Seminoles and Hokies will face off on Saturday, November 15, in Doak Campbell Stadium for Florida State's final home game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET, with the game being broadcast on ACCN.
