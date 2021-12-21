Former Florida State defensive end lands at Jackson State

Florida State's former defensive end is on the move, once again, this time headed to Mississippi to be coached under Deion Sanders.

Josh Griffis, who joined the Seminoles in 2020, is headed to Mississippi to team up with the Hall of Famer, Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the former 5-star commit. During the Early Signing Period, Griffis announced that he was committing to Jackson State.

READ MORE: Carolina Panthers sign former Florida State running back

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound defensive product was previously committed to a JUCO in Garden City Community College. Griffis was committed to Louisville late in his recruiting process before flipping his commitment to the Seminoles. He was one of the depth pieces behind Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas when the two SEC defensive ends transferred to Tallahassee last year.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles offer Louisville wide receiver transfer

Griffis left the Florida State football program back in August before the team kicked off its season against Notre Dame. Griffis finished his Seminoles' career with zero sacks, four tackles, and one tackle for loss after playing in seven games.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook