Former FSU defensive end lands in JUCO

The 2021 season has yet to get started and Florida State has already had two players depart from the team since fall camp began, defensive back Brandon Moore and defensive end Josh Griffis. Last week, multiple reports stated that Griffis was no longer with the program.

After a little bit of drama on social media that included his family and speculation on whether the reports were true, the redshirt freshman put it all to rest when he announced that he'd be entering the transfer portal.

Though he's only been in the portal for a few days, it looks like Griffis has already found his next home. Earlier Monday, it was announced that the Florida native would be transferring to Garden City Community College. Interestingly enough, a few other former Seminoles such as defensive end Xavier Peters, running back Khalan Laborn, and running back Anthony Grant have all recently played for the Broncbusters in attempts to revive their careers.

The IMG Academy product signed with Florida State in the 2020 class after decommitting from Louisville. He had previously been committed to the 'Noles during his recruitment but chose to reconsider his decision after former head coach Willie Taggart was let go during the 2019 season. After enrolling in January, Griffis saw time early in his true freshman season as a reserve when he recorded two tackles in the season-opener against Georgia Tech. He played sparingly throughout the rest of the year and might've seen the writing on the wall this offseason.

The Seminoles have completely revamped the defensive end room, adding six new scholarship players including Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, and Marcus Cushnie. The additions also include three true freshmen that have made the competition for playing time even tougher. After a season where the defensive line's inability to rush the passer or stop the run plagued the entire unit, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller has taken the necessary steps to see improvement.

It won't be a complete turnaround but it couldn't get much worse.