Former Florida State defensive tackle commits to Jackson State

Multiple players with ties to the Seminoles will suit up for the Tigers in 2022.

Florida State has seen at least eight scholarship players enter the Transfer Portal since the college football regular season concluded. Former Seminoles defensive tackle Tru Thompson elected to leave the program in early December to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

After a month in the portal, Thompson has found a new landing spot. According to his social media, he committed to Jackson State on Monday evening.

The Georgia native's playing time dwindled during the 2021 season as he was limited to just one tackle and 0.5 sacks in one game. Thompson dealt with injuries throughout the campaign and struggled to break into the rotation on the interior defensive line as fellow reserves such as Jarrett Jackson and Malcolm Ray began to shine. During his career at Florida State, he appeared in 21 games and made his lone career start in the 2019 Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State. Thompson ends his time in Tallahassee with 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The Grayson High School product becomes the latest player with ties to the Seminoles to wind up with the Tigers. Former Florida State defensive back Isaiah Bolden suited up for Jackson State this fall while former defensive end Josh Griffis signed with the program during the Early Signing Period. Former Florida State commitments, defensive back Travis Hunter and wide receiver Malachi Wideman, also flocked to Mississippi to play for Deion Sanders.

Despite the loss of Thompson, Florida State's interior defensive line should be among the top position groups on the roster in 2022. Veterans such as Robert Cooper and Dennis Briggs will be back next season while Jackson and Ray have shown flashes of what they could eventually develop into. It's also expected that starter Fabien Lovett will return as well but he has yet to make a public announcement.

