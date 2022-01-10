Top defensive back signee arrives in Tallahassee

McCall is the final of Florida State's 11 early enrollees in the 2022 class to make it to campus.

Classes are beginning at Florida State and that means early enrollees, along with transfers, are starting to arrive in Tallahassee. The majority of the 2022 class made their way to campus last week. Transfers such as Mycah Pittman, Bless Harris, Greedy Vance, Kayden Lyles, and more have already gone through the enrollment process. Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse will get started later this week.

One of the top recruits in the 2022 class, defensive back Sam McCall, wasn't among the first batch of early enrollees due to his obligations at the Under Armour All-America Game at the beginning of January. McCall didn't participate in the game due to an injury but he did attend practices throughout the week and showed support for fellow Florida State signee, quarterback AJ Duffy.

According to his social media, the Florida native officially arrived on campus to enroll on Sunday. McCall is listed in Florida State's Student Directory.

McCall is one of the premier faces in #Tribe22 and fans have rallied around him in the wake of his decision to remain with the Seminoles despite Travis Hunter signing elsewhere. Hunter helped recruit McCall to Tallahassee when he made his original commitment to Florida State.

The Lake Gibson High School product is expected to make an instant impact in the defensive backfield. McCall has the skillset and drive to crack the two-deep and contribute as a true freshman.

