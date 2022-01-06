Top defensive back to return to Florida State in 2022

The Florida State defense is set to undergo a few changes in 2022 with defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas moving on to the NFL. With that being said, the Seminoles have come out on top in a few announcements as players such as linebacker Amari Gainer and defensive tackle Robert Cooper have announced that they'll be returning for another season over the past few weeks.

One player that has been on the fence as of late was starting defensive back Jammie Robinson. There was talk that he could declare for the draft after a career year as a redshirt sophomore. On Thursday, Robinson squashed those discussions with a post to social media confirming that he'll be back in Tallahassee next season.

Robinson led Florida State with 84 total tackles, four interceptions, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 2021. He played his best ball down the stretch as Robinson recorded an interception in four of the Seminoles' final six games. He capped off the season with a career-high 18 stops and an interception in the 24-21 defeat in Gainesville.

The Georgia native is back in a defensive backfield that is currently projected to return all of its starters from a season ago. Robinson has proved that he can contribute in a variety of spots as he started games at safety and at nickel cornerback. He will be looked to as one of the leaders of the unit in 2022.

As of now, the Seminoles have 16 scholarship defensive backs on the roster; Robinson, Akeem Dent, Renardo Green, Brendan Gant, Sidney Williams, Shyheim Brown, Jarrian Jones, Jarvis Brownlee, Demorie Tate, Kevin Knowles, Omarion Cooper, Travis Jay, Hunter Washington, Sam McCall, Azareyeh Thomas, and Greedy Vance.

That number could still change depending on how a few decisions play out over the offseason.

