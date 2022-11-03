Game Preview: Florida State at Miami

Game Introduction

Florida State (5-3) travels to south Florida on Nov. 5 for another chapter in its rivalry with Miami (4-4).

The Seminoles began the regular season with four consecutive wins, but have gone 1-3 since, taking them out of contention in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). However, many believe the program is trending in the right direction under third-year head coach Mike Norvell.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 16 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll but stumbled to a 2-3 start under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal and are in jeopardy of not qualifying for a bowl with four games left.

FSU won last year's game 31-28, but Miami leads the all-time series 35-31 and has won four of the last five meetings.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Seminole headlines

Upside of the rushing attack

Florida State is averaging 209.6 rushing yards per game and tallied 246 in its 41-16 victory against Georgia Tech on Oct. 29.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis has developed as a passer but remains an effective runner alongside redshirt sophomore running backs Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. The continued in-season growth of FSU's offensive line is something to watch versus Miami.

Additionally, the 'Noles backfield might get redshirt sophomore running back Treshaun Ward returning from injury. Ward and Benson rank second in the nation in explosive runs, which caught the attention of former FSU offensive coordinator and current Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Getting pressure on Miami

Many NFL Draft analysts have tabbed redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse as a first-round pick. In his first season at the Power-Five level, Verse has produced 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble despite battling injuries.

The Hurricanes' offensive line has allowed 11 sacks in their last three games, including six in their 45-21 loss against Duke on Oct. 22.

Verse, redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and the rest of the 'Noles defensive line could have a productive day.

Burning questions

Does Florida State start sluggish?

Before erupting for a 17-point second quarter, the Seminoles scored seven points in their first quarter versus Georgia Tech.

Florida State's offense has produced some of its best football after strong starts. The 'Noles scored a combined 45 first-half points in back-to-back wins against Louisville and Boston College.

Whether it's connecting on deep passes, turning in long runs or taking advantage of red zone opportunities, FSU needs to send a message and strike multiple times against Miami in the first half.

Is Miami capable of making big offensive plays?

Earlier this week, Cristobal indicated the Hurricanes could play three quarterbacks against the Seminoles.

Third-year sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was injured in Miami's loss against Duke but might return after missing the Virginia game.

In 2022, Van Dyke has thrown 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also averaged a little over seven yards per completion, which has resulted in a lack of big gains for the offense.

Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia started against Virginia and his longest completion was a 23-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Colbie Young. Miami's longest run came with an 18-yard rush from third-year sophomore running back Henry Parrish, Jr.

Seminoles fans shouldn't be surprised if Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis dials up a few trick plays to put FSU's defense on its heels.

Forecast

Miami's quarterback situation is in flux, and the Seminoles already showed their capability against Van Dyke in 2021. Garcia was a four-star recruit but his lack of experience could allow Florida State's defense to create takeaways. The Seminoles do enough offensively behind Travis and demonstrate execution in the red zone. Florida State makes a statement by earning its second consecutive win in the rivalry, furthering the Hurricanes' chances of missing a bowl game.

Florida State 31, Miami 20

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook