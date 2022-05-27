Games that Florida State SHOULD win in 2022

There is reason for cautious optimism for the Seminoles with the fall approaching.

Florida State enters a pivotal 2022 season for the football program. Mike Norvell is entering his third season, and FSU plays a schedule that lines up well for them to make a bowl game this fall.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

There’s reason for some optimism in 2022. The 'Noles finished the season 5-2 in October and November. The schedule consists of just 4 teams that won 7 or more games in 2021, and 4 teams that will have a first-year coach.

Let’s take a look at the games that the Seminoles should win in 2022.

Duquesne

Florida State hasn’t started the season 1-0 since 2016. Duquesne was 7-3 last year and they enter year 16 under head coach Jerry Schmitt. But this is a game that shouldn’t be close.

Louisville

This game falls on a Friday and is an early-season swing game for FSU. The 'Noles haven’t started 1-0 in ACC play since 2015. Malik Cunningham is back so the offense should be productive, but the Cards have a ton of question marks on defense which should bode well for Jordan Travis. This one will be close.

Boston College

FSU was able to go into Chestnut Hill last year and beat a competitive Eagles team. FSU has won three straight versus the Eagles. Boston College is statistically one of the worst opponents for FSU in 2022.

Wake Forest

Yes, Sam Hartman and Wake gave FSU its worst loss in 2021 as they beat FSU by 3 scores. Hartman returns and the offense should be very good, but Wake makes the list because their defense is expected to be one of the worst in the Power 5. This is a payback game at home.

Georgia Tech

It is hard to believe that FSU hasn’t beaten the Yellow Jackets in a regular-season game since 2003. This one comes off of a bye week for the 'Noles after what looks to be their toughest three-game stretch of the season. Georgia Tech was awful last year, and despite the portal moves, they should struggle under Geoff Collins again in 2022.

Syracuse

Sean Tucker returns for the Orange, but that’s about it for them in 2022. The game in 2021 was tough and FSU had to hold on for the win, but this is a style match-up that favors the 'Noles.

Louisiana

This will be a totally different team. Billy Napier is now at Florida, and their all-time leading passer Levi Lewis is gone. I expect a gritty start but look for FSU to out-punch a tough team in the second half.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

This leaves LSU, North Carolina State, Clemson, Miami, and Florida as toss-up games. Right now, I think FSU goes 2-3 at worst in these games, and I think they beat one of Clemson, Miami, and Florida.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook