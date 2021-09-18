Hear The Spear: A new home, Wake Forest, and NFL 'Noles

Can Florida State avoid an 0-3 start on the road at Wake Forest?

Welcome to the Hear The Spear podcast presented by NoleGameday, where we discuss and break down a multitude of topics related to the Florida State Seminoles; game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, and much more.

The show is made up of four co-hosts. NoleGameday founder Logan Robison, lead writer/editor Dustin Lewis, lead recruiting writer Nate Greer and lead basketball writer Austin Veazey.

In this episode, the guys put their final thoughts on Jacksonville State to rest before shifting the focus to Wake Forest. In between, we break down NoleGameday's partnership with Sports Illustrated and how it'll enhance our coverage moving forward. Other topics include the first week of the NFL season, FSU basketball's most recent commitment, and the 2021-22 schedule release.

There are also some quick-hitters to cover this week, namely giving some thoughts on offensive lineman Dontae Lucas entering the Transfer Portal and Samford naming its football field after Bobby Bowden.

We end off the show by taking a look at the problems Wake Forest can present the Seminoles on offense and what Florida State will need to do to win its first game of the season. The guys also put in their score predictions, to this point, everyone is tied at 1-1.

