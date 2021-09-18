How to Watch and Listen: Florida State at Wake Forest
Florida State enters the weekend still looking for the first road win of the Mike Norvell Era. The Seminoles will have a chance to earn a victory today against a gritty Wake Forest team. The Demon Deacons are 2-0, albeit with those wins over Old Dominion and Norfolk State. Regardless, they boast a quarterback with experience in Sam Hartman and an offensive mind in head coach Dave Clawson.
Make no mistake about it, this game is going to be a dog fight if the 'Noles are going to come out on top. It'll be crucial to get the running game going early and often behind Jashaun Corbin.
Interestingly enough, FSU has won four of the past five match-ups in this series. The Demon Deacons came out on top, 22-20, in the most recent meeting between these two teams in 2019.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Current Records: Florida State (0-2) at Wake Forest (2-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. est
Where: Truist Field - Winston-Salem, North Carolina
TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV
Radio: Seminole Sports Network - 94.9 WTNT and FSU Broadcast on XM 383/App Channel No. 973
Money Line: Wake Forest -182, Florida State +162
Spread: Wake Forest -4.5
Over/Under: 62 (-110)