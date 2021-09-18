How to Watch and Listen: Florida State at Wake Forest

The Seminoles hit the road with the goal to get their first victory of 2021.

Florida State enters the weekend still looking for the first road win of the Mike Norvell Era. The Seminoles will have a chance to earn a victory today against a gritty Wake Forest team. The Demon Deacons are 2-0, albeit with those wins over Old Dominion and Norfolk State. Regardless, they boast a quarterback with experience in Sam Hartman and an offensive mind in head coach Dave Clawson.

Make no mistake about it, this game is going to be a dog fight if the 'Noles are going to come out on top. It'll be crucial to get the running game going early and often behind Jashaun Corbin.

Interestingly enough, FSU has won four of the past five match-ups in this series. The Demon Deacons came out on top, 22-20, in the most recent meeting between these two teams in 2019.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida State (0-2) at Wake Forest (2-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Truist Field - Winston-Salem, North Carolina

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: Seminole Sports Network - 94.9 WTNT and FSU Broadcast on XM 383/App Channel No. 973

Money Line: Wake Forest -182, Florida State +162

Spread: Wake Forest -4.5

Over/Under: 62 (-110)