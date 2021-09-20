How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs Louisville Cardinals
We're three weeks into the college football season and Florida State has yet to come up with a win. The Seminoles are currently 0-3 for the first time in an eternity after back-to-back disappointing results to Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Head coach Mike Norvell is trying to stop the bleeding as the program looks toward Louisville.
If you thought the road would get any easier, you're wrong. The Cardinals present a solid dual-threat quarterback in Malik Cunningham. The redshirt junior lost multiple playmakers from his offense over the offseason but you couldn't tell last Friday night. It would be huge for the confidence of this team if the 'Noles can come out on top.
2021 will mark the eighth straight season that Florida State and Louisville have matched up. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 against the 'Noles since Scott Satterfield was hired. They dominated this game last year, winning 48-16.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs Louisville Cardinals
Current Records: Florida State (0-3) vs Louisville (2-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 25 at 3:30 p.m. est
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL
TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 194/App Channel No. 956
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Louisville -136, Florida State +116
Spread: Louisville -2.5 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 61.5 (-105), Under 61.5 (-115)