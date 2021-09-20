How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs Louisville Cardinals

Information on how to watch, stream, and listen to the game this weekend.

We're three weeks into the college football season and Florida State has yet to come up with a win. The Seminoles are currently 0-3 for the first time in an eternity after back-to-back disappointing results to Jacksonville State and Wake Forest. Head coach Mike Norvell is trying to stop the bleeding as the program looks toward Louisville.

If you thought the road would get any easier, you're wrong. The Cardinals present a solid dual-threat quarterback in Malik Cunningham. The redshirt junior lost multiple playmakers from his offense over the offseason but you couldn't tell last Friday night. It would be huge for the confidence of this team if the 'Noles can come out on top.

2021 will mark the eighth straight season that Florida State and Louisville have matched up. The Cardinals have gone 1-1 against the 'Noles since Scott Satterfield was hired. They dominated this game last year, winning 48-16.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Florida State (0-3) vs Louisville (2-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 25 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 194/App Channel No. 956

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Louisville -136, Florida State +116

Spread: Louisville -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 61.5 (-105), Under 61.5 (-115)