Jarvis Brownlee comments on upcoming matchup with Florida State

There are just two days remaining until Florida State opens its conference slate on the road in Louisville. The game will feature a couple of faces on each side that are very familiar with one another.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson, redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis, and redshirt sophomore defensive back Greedy Vance all began their college careers at Louisville. While Jackson and Travis have been at Florida State for multiple years, Vance just transferred to the program last December.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

On Tuesday, former Florida State defensive back Jarvis Brownlee spoke with the Louisville media ahead of his first game on the opposing sidelines against the Seminoles. Brownlee, who transferred to the program in the spring, has been looking forward to this contest for a while, according to Matt McGavic of Louisville Report.

"I circled this on the calendar."

Brownlee departed from the Seminoles prior to spring practice before entering the transfer portal on March 24. Less than three weeks later, he elected to stay in the same division as Florida State with his commitment to Louisville.

The Florida native has been listed as a co-starter in both of the Cardinals' first two games and that remains the case on the depth chart that the team released this week. Brownlee has totaled ten tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception this season. He pulled down an athletic pick in the end zone late in Louisville's win at UCF.

Prior to transferring to Louisville, Brownlee appeared in 24 games (15 starts) over three years at Florida State. He recorded 78 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 7 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown during his time in Tallahassee. Brownlee notched a career-high 10 tackles in the Seminoles' win over Miami in 2021.

Following Florida State's practice on Tuesday morning, Jordan Travis addressed the media. He's thinking about a return to the place where he began his college career in 2018 but he's focused on leading the Seminoles to a victory.

"I'm not going to sit here and say it's not on my mind. It's definitely on my mind a little bit but it's another game for me, it's another game for this football team," Travis said. "We're just going to go out there and get a win. Give everything we have, give 100%, keep getting better every single day."

Florida State and Louisville are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. est on Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook