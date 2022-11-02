Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Miami

It’s rivalry week for the Florida State Seminoles as they prepare to take on the Miami Hurricanes. They look to build off a dominating win over Georgia Tech and with a 5-3 record, bowl eligibility is on the line. Miami enters this game with a 4-4 record and even though the Hurricanes won their last game in overtime against Virginia, many would consider the season a disappointment so far.

READ MORE: FSU Athletic Director listed as candidate for SEC job

Here are three keys to the game this weekend that will be critical in determining the outcome.

1. FSU Interior Offensive Line vs. Miami Interior Defensive Line

The Seminoles interior offensive line has been consistent this season. Center Maurice Smith, guards Dillan Gibbons and D’Mitri Emmanuel have been healthy and performing well but face a strong test this week. The Hurricanes' interior defensive line has also performed well this season and they will look to wreak havoc up front, led by defensive linemen Leonard Taylor, who has three sacks and eight tackles for loss so far this year.

Darrell Jackson and Jared Harrison-Hunte have also been consistent contributors to the Hurricane defensive front. This matchup will be key in the passing game and the running game. Creating holes for the running backs to run through between the tackles but also making sure quarterback Jordan Travis has a clean pocket when throwing the ball. Keep an eye out for the interior battle that will be going on in the trenches Saturday.

2. Penalties

The Seminoles as a team have improved this season regarding committing penalties. It’s something we’ve seen FSU struggle with for years. While there have been improvements, some of the pre-snap penalties have started to creep up again lately. In the loss to Clemson, the team only committed three penalties but against Wake Forest, there were 11 flags thrown against the 'Noles, ten penalties against NC State, and this past weekend the team was flagged 13 times.

This is an area we need to see the team tighten up on both sides of the ball. If FSU can play a clean game and cut out the self-inflicted wounds, that will greatly increase the chance of a win in Coral Gables.

3. Miami Wide Receivers vs. FSU Defensive Backs

Coming into the season the Florida State secondary was seen as a strength. As the season has progressed it’s arguably been the most inconsistent group on the defense. While safeties Jammie Robinson and Akeem Dent have had solid seasons, the corners have not lived up to expectations. This week they will face a Miami receiving core that features Frank Ladson Jr, Colbie Young, Brashard Smith, and slot receiver Xavier Restrepo is expected to return from injury. We don’t know who will be throwing them the ball quite yet, but FSU has struggled with big physical receivers. It’s imperative for corners Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, Omarion Cooper, and Kevin Knowles to play a solid game and force Miami QBs to make tough passes.

WR Colbie Young hasn’t played much this season but in his four games played, he reached the century mark in half of them. With his 6’5 frame, I expect the Hurricanes to put him in jump ball situations and test out this Seminoles secondary, quite frankly a unit that hasn’t made many plays on the ball so far this year. Also, tight-end Will Mallory isn’t a receiver, but he is the leading pass catcher for Miami, and he will be targeted often. I expect Jammie Robinson, linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach to be tasked with matching up with him throughout the game.

When Miami and Florida State match up it will always garner national attention no matter the state of the programs. One of the best rivalries in college sports will add another iteration to the history books again this Saturday.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook