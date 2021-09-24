September 24, 2021
Louisville's bus stuck in travel to Doak Campbell Stadium

Well, this is a little odd.
The weekend has just begun with it being Friday and the Louisville Cardinals made it safely to Tallahassee. Although, it seems like they are having a tough time making it to Doak Campbell Stadium for Saturday's game against the Florida State Seminoles. 

Across social media, it has been shared that the one of the Cardinals' bus has been seen stuck in a ditch here in Tallahassee. The exact location is not certain where the bus is stuck but it seems like it has caused the travel to the stadium to come to a halt for a part of the team.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU vs. Louisville

Florida State will face Louisville at 3:30 PM EST on ESPN2 on Saturday. I suggest reading our full game preview along with our staff's score predictions to get you fully prepped for Saturday's game. 

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's Tuesday practice

