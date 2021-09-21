September 21, 2021
Observations from Florida State's Tuesday practice

We compiled a few notes and observations as FSU prepares for Louisville.
Florida State held practice on Tuesday morning as the Seminoles began preparations for Louisville. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

Early practice:

- Chubba Purdy found Jordan Wilson with a crisp throw on a deep out.

- Purdy hit true freshman wide receiver Malik McClain on the next play. McClain was likely the most consistent of the receivers on Tuesday.

11 on 11:

- Running backs Treshaun Ward and Jashaun Corbin got a lot of work in today. Ward spoke with the media after practice.

- McKenzie Milton lofted a fade to Andrew Parchment down the sideline for a touchdown. Parchment beat Meiko Dotson on the play.

- Running back DJ Williams hit a hole in the middle of the defense for a nice gain. He looked explosive on Tuesday and it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets his first game action as a Seminole on Saturday.

- True freshman Joshua Farmer broke through the offensive line on one play for a tackle for loss.

- Defensive end Jermaine Johnson blew up the last play of the session to get a "sack" on Milton.

- Head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham were both tough on Purdy throughout the practice. At one point, he nearly threw a pick and Dillingham was not pleased. That said, he was consistent throughout the session and Norvell sounded happy with him in the presser.

More notes:

- This was a quiet practice overall for the Seminoles. It didn't feel like there was a ton of energy but the coaches stayed on the team all morning.

- Jammie Robinson got a ton of love from Norvell for his performance during kickoff coverage.

- Drops are still an issue this team needs to figure out on both sides of the ball.

- Purdy and McClain were able to connect on a deep route where the true freshman had to adjust his body to make the grab in front of Jarrian Jones.

- Brendan Gant had a nice day in pass coverage. He was probably the most consistent defensive back.

- Purdy placed a perfect throw into the outstretched hands of Bryan Robinson during the second half of the practice. Robinson made a couple of nice catches on Tuesday and looked fluid during individual drills.

- McClain didn't let a ball hit the ground all day, even when it was poorly placed.

- Walk-on wide receiver Parker Self had the grab of the day, coming down with a ball as Travis Jay was all over him.

- At one point, Norvell walked over to the tight end unit after a play and didn't appear to be very happy with them.

- Dennis Briggs kept consistently blowing up the middle of the offensive line which was shuffling a lot of players in and out.

