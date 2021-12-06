Miami Hurricanes fire head coach Manny Diaz

The Miami Hurricanes made a coaching move on Monday morning that couldn't have come as less of a surprise. According to multiple reports, the Hurricanes have fired head coach Manny Diaz. The door is now officially open for Miami to pursue Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.

The open secret across college football is that the Hurricanes have offered Cristobal a massive deal. It remains to be seen if it'll be enough to lure him away from Oregon, where he's led the Ducks to three straight PAC-12 championship game appearances. Cristobal grew up in Miami and played his college ball with the 'Canes.

Diaz was the defensive coordinator for former head coach Mark Richt until he elected to retire after the 2018 season. After briefly being hired by Temple, Diaz was brought back to Coral Gables to lead the program. He compiled a 21-15 overall record, including an 8-3 season in 2020. However, a slow start to the 2021 season and loss to Florida State down the stretch may have played into Miami's decision.

The Hurricanes fired Athletic Director Blake James prior to the end of the regular season. It's clear that there are about to be a few major changes coming to the program.

Heading into his third season in Tallahassee, Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has the most stable program in the state.

