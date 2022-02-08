Miami Hurricanes hire Georgia defensive back coach

The coaching carousel is still rolling into February as programs around the country look to fill out their staff. The situation down in Miami has garnered some attention over the past few weeks.

Head coach Mario Cristobal was hired by the Hurricanes in December and struggled to put together a full coaching staff out of the gate. As of January 31, Miami was still without an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, defensive backs coach, and linebackers coach.

Over the past week, Cristobal has closed on a few hires, including defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who was previously at Michigan. Steele will probably handle linebacker coaching duties while Gattis will likely handle wide receiver coaching duties.

On Monday night, it was announced that Miami had made another addition, and this one came as somewhat of a surprise. Cristobal has hired Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to the same position in Coral Gables.

Addae was a member of a Georgia coaching staff that won the national championship this past season. The Bulldogs' defense was exceptional, ranking No. 1 in total defense and allowing 189.1 passing yards per game. Georgia recorded 16 interceptions in 2021 which tied for eighth in the country. Addae is a Florida native and an outstanding recruiter.

With this move, Miami adds a talented coach and gets revenge on Georgia in the process. The Bulldogs hired wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon away from the Hurricanes last month.

Cristobal will still need to add a quarterbacks coach and another defensive coach to complete his inaugural staff at Miami. One thing is for sure, the Hurricanes are putting their money where their mouth is.

