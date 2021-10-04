Monday Mailbag: 'Noles win, Jordan Travis, and wide receivers

We answer questions from fans after the Seminoles get into the win column.

Today is a good day, mainly because I get to write a Monday Mailbag following a Florida State win. The past five weeks have truly felt like an eternity but we've made it out onto the other side. It was encouraging to see the Seminoles walk away with a 33-30 victory on a kick with no time remaining from Ryan Fitzgerald. However, it was disappointing for the Seminoles to even be in that position.

FSU led 23-13 in the third quarter and the 'Noles were about to get the ball back after a three and out with a chance to ice the game. Instead, veteran wide receiver Ontaria Wilson muffed a punt and Syracuse quickly capitalized on it. A Jashaun Corbin touchdown run once again gave Florida State a ten-point advantage, 30-20, in the fourth quarter.

The defense promptly surrendered a touchdown drive in less than three minutes and on the ensuing possession, Jordan Travis was intercepted on a wide receiver screen when Cam McDonald completely blew the block. These are the type of mind-numbing mistakes that have buried this team in the past. Instead, they stayed locked in and Travis was able to make enough plays on the final drive to get the win.

Let's check out the mailbag this week with a road trip to North Carolina on the docket.

Do you think we stick with Jordan Travis as the starting quarterback from here on out since Norvell has only won games with him in the main role? - Carol Pilallis

I wouldn't say that Florida State needs to start Jordan Travis simply because he's won the four games of Mike Norvell's tenure. That said, it's clear to everyone that McKenzie Milton isn't the player that he was before his horrific knee injury. He's been inconsistent and he doesn't have the leg strength to put the necessary velocity into some of his passes. It doesn't help that the Seminoles don't have a star at wide receiver and they've dealt with drops along with failing to gain separation.

Travis gives you an option that can bail FSU out with his legs when things break down. I think that facet of his game is appealing to the offensive coaches right now due to the injuries on the offensive line. Milton doesn't have the mobility to get away from pressure.

I know Norvell’s offenses at Memphis were a healthy mix of runs and passes but given where our talent is on offense, wouldn’t it make more sense to try a power run game? - Chase Dickson

It makes sense and I do agree that Florida State needs to rely on Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and other guys in the running back room. It just gets tough to make the running game the complete focal point of your offense due to defenses stacking the box. We've already seen it the last three games, teams aren't respecting the Seminoles' passing attack and they are putting nine guys in the box.

The coaching staff has to find that balance but lean slightly more on the run.

Do you think that Norvell has last confidence in Dugans given that almost half the game we didn’t use receivers and used 3 running backs and two tight ends instead? - Alan Hudspeth

It's not necessarily in the coach, it could be that he's lost confidence in the unit. Veterans Keyshawn Helton and Ontaria Wilson have been average at best, grad-transfer Andrew Parchment hasn't made the impact that was expected, and Malik McClain is talented, but he also makes true freshman mistakes.

Unfortunately, it's just not a very talented group at the top. I'd like to see Ja'Khi Douglas, Darion Williams, Kentron Poitier, and Bryan Robinson get more involved. If your experienced guys aren't delivering, let's give the youth a shot.

Assuming this team only wins 2 to 4 games max, which is highly unlikely at this point, How much pressure will be on Norvell to make several staff changes? - Nicholas Saccoccio

If the defense continues to give up big plays and the offense stays inconsistent, there will be a lot of pressure on Norvell to switch something up. I can see multiple potential staff changes but it's not worth it to start speculating yet.

I'm pretty sure most of you can imagine where those changes would come.

The screen plays are very predictable. Why aren't there more slants and crossing routes being run? - John Green

It's a criticism of this offense that I've had throughout the season. It feels like the only routes that the receivers run are deep fades, outs, or screens. There's hardly anything over the middle to try and test linebackers in space.

Whether it's a product of play-calling or the wide receivers simply not being good enough, it's a facet of the offense that the staff needs to take a look at.

Getting a W is nice. Is Veazey now picking the 'Noles over UNC? - Michael Carpenter

My Magic 8-Ball says don't count on it.

Can we go one game without leaving Opposing WR wide open while fuller is still here? - Stan Hays

Unfortunately, I think that you already know the answer to this question. The continuous breakdowns in the defensive backfield are infuriating. I'll give them credit for mostly limiting big plays this week.

Can we get a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator? - John Duncan

How much money do you have saved up?

