Multiple Seminoles recognized in College Football Network's 2022 All-ACC Team and Individual Honors

Although No. 13 Florida State (9-3) didn't find itself in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship, the Seminoles finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak and produced some of the best individual performances in the conference.

College Football Network, part of the Pro Football Network, published its 2022 All-ACC College Football Team and Individual Honors Dec. 6.

The Seminoles were represented throughout, starting with the 24-23 win against No. 17 LSU winning ACC Game of the Year and redshirt sophomore running back Trey Benson winning ACC Newcomer of the Year.

Benson finished the regular season with 965 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. In the final five games, He averaged 118.6 rushing yards and notched a season-high three touchdowns in FSU's 45-38 win against Florida Nov. 25.

Benson, along with graduate transfer offensive linemen Dillian Gibbons and D'Mitri Emmanuel, were named All-ACC First-Team. Emmanuel also won Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Additionally, Florida State won Offensive Line of the Year. Under the guidance of Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Alex Atkins, the offensive line helped average 36.2 points per game and produce three 400+ yard rushers.

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson and redshirt sophomore center Maurice Smith were selected All-ACC Second-Team.

Redshirt sophomore running back Lawrance Toafili and redshirt senior offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine were recognized as Honorable Mention All-ACC.

For the defensive side of the ball, Florida State added three players to All-ACC First Team. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse, redshirt sophomore defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. and redshirt junior Jammie Robinson were selected.

Robinson, who posted a team-high 86 tackles, also won Safety of the Year.

Redshirt junior linebacker Kalen DeLoach was named All-ACC Second-Team after finishing the regular season with 55 tackles and a team-high seven pass deflections.

The final two Seminoles honored were redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman (All-ACC Specialist, Second Team) and redshirt junior defensive back Brendan Gant (All-ACC Specialist, Honorable Mention).

