NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles look to end Miami's winning streak.

The Florida State Seminoles have three games remaining and they need to win all three of them to make it to bowl season. For the remainder of the year, the Seminoles will have their backs up against the wall and need to be prepared to play their best football. It all begins with Miami traveling to Tallahassee for a rivalry clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes have won three straight games as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has begun to settle in. Van Dyke has completed 72.5% of his passes for 1140 yards with 10 touchdowns to one interception during the winning streak. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo has also come alive over this stretch. He's recorded 100+ yards in each of the last three games including 210 yards in the win over Georgia Tech last Saturday. This Miami offense is legit and also sports two solid running backs in Jaylon Knighton and Cam'Ron Harris.

Head coach Manny Diaz is 2-0 against Florida State during his time with the Hurricanes. Florida State's Mike Norvell will get his first chance to coach in this rivalry after missing the contest last year due to COVID-19. The Seminoles have lost four straight games in the series dating back to 2016 and don't want to see that number rise to five.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for Florida State vs. Miami.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

This was a hard one to predict. A couple of weeks ago, I was really feeling good about Florida State's chances in this game. Miami was trending down and it looked like this matchup could decide Manny Diaz's fate. Since then, the Hurricanes have found something that works on offense. Van Dyke brings a different element to the group than former quarterback D'Eriq King. While he's not the same scrambler, he's got a legitimate arm.

I've been flip-flopping all week. I do expect the Seminoles to be able to put points up in this game. There's nothing special about Miami's defense and they are terrible against the run. Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, and Jashaun Corbin should be able to find plenty of room.

I just don't know if it's going to be enough against a red hot 'Canes offense. Couple that with the fact that the Seminoles have consistently had breakdowns in the secondary and it doesn't make me feel any more confident.

As much as it pains me to say, I'll take Miami in a close, high-scoring affair that ends Florida State's bowl hopes.

Season record: 5-4

Miami 38, Florida State 34

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This game is going to come down to FSU’s pass rush. If this was last year with FSU’s pass rush I’d call it a Miami win but this year is something different. This will be the hardest pass rush the Hurricanes will have faced since Alabama in their season opener. This ‘Noles pass rush is a different animal and they’re clicking on all cylinders right now.

The key for FSU here is to have a fully healthy Jordan Travis and it seems like they will. He changes the whole game for Mike Norvell’s offense and efficiency. Miami has poor redzone defense. Really bad. Travis should find a ton of success there. One last thing is that Miami can’t play great against good rushing teams. If Florida State’s trio of Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and DJ Williams can get back into their groove, they should have a field day on Manny Diaz’s defense.

This will be Norvell’s first rivalry game in person. Shoot, let’s be honest, his first game being able to truly coach it. There will be tons of talent in the stands regarding recruiting and Norvell is going to want to put on a show and flex his muscle.

I think things are coming together for FSU to take care of business on Saturday. This team is as close to healthy as they were before Clemson. Norvell knows he needs this win. And I think he gets it. Goodbye Miami’s streak.

Season record: 6-3

Florida State 31, Miami 28

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

I expect some big plays from the Miami offense. FSU is able to run the ball enough to win, though.

Season record: 2-7

Florida State 33, Miami 28

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

It’s basketball season now and since good things can’t happen simultaneously to football and basketball… I have to have FSU beating Florida on Sunday.

Season record: 5-4

Miami 31, Florida State 30

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

In a rivalry game, anything can happen. The Canes offense is humming, but I believe Florida State is a bit more desperate and it shows on the field. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles break the streak and record a signature win in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Season record: 6-3

Florida State 35, Miami 31

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

No analysis, just vibes.

Season record: 2-7

Florida State 38, Miami 35

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Season record: 4-5

Miami 35, Florida State 24

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

Jordan Travis comes back and leads the 'Noles to a win over Miami.

Season record: 3-6

Florida State 38, Miami 24

Consensus: Florida State (5-3)

