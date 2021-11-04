Where could former FSU QB Chubba Purdy land?

Wednesday’s news regarding Chubba Purdy entering the transfer portal came as a bit of a surprise to those that follow the Florida State program. More than anything, it is the timing that seems a bit off - with four games left in the season the Seminoles are still fighting to make it to a bowl game. With questions this week surrounding the team after a physical game against Clemson, it seems that Purdy would get a look this week if Travis can’t go.

Nonetheless, the former 4-star quarterback announced through social media that he and his family have decided it is best for his future to enter the transfer portal and pursue a new start. Just two short weeks ago, Chubba received extended playing time since his start last season. In the game versus UMass, Purdy was 5 for 5 and looked significantly better in the offense. He looked like he had a good understanding of what Mike Norvell likes to do, and he looked very comfortable running the offense.

The transfer portal has opened up pandora’s box with the quarterback position. It’s now a major part of the college game as quarterbacks are not waiting for their opportunity any longer. Looking at Chubba’s situation, it’s not surprising that he’s transferring if you dive into it.

Purdy, once committed to Louisville, was Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham’s hand-picked quarterback in their first class. There was a lot of debate at the time amongst fans when Norvell and his staff dropped current Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims in favor of Purdy. At the time it seemed as though he was the designated quarterback of the future.

Things always have a funny way of working out. Chubba was having a decent camp as a freshman before he suffered a shoulder injury during a running play in a camp scrimmage. That injury, combined with the offensive line play, necessitated a different approach at quarterback - hence the emergence of Jordan Travis.

Despite having surgery on the injured collarbone Chubba was able to make it back to the playing field. He saw time against Lousiville, played more against Pitt, and started the game versus N.C. State in 2020. Despite the loss, Purdy had his moments against the Wolfpack as he had almost 240 yards of total offense to go with 2 touchdown passes. A reaggravation of the shoulder injury set him back and took him out for the rest of the season.

While the shoulder injury interfered with Chubba’s on-field progress, he was also dealing with a few things off of the field also. In the spring Purdy decided to go back to Arizona to rehab and get his mind cleared in preparation for the 2021 season. At the time there were questions if he would make it back to FSU for the 2021 season.

That leads us to what’s next. While Purdy just entered the portal, and there’s a high likelihood he’ll be sought after, it will not be surprising to see him get closer to home at his next stop.

Arizona State more than likely will lose Jayden Daniels to the NFL. The junior has had a very good career and is sure to get drafted in the NFL. Arizona has six quarterbacks on its roster and they are extremely young there. For a guy that is looking for clear playing time like Purdy, that may not be an option. Thus, the in-state Sun Devils are one to watch moving forward.