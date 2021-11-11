GAME PREVIEW: Florida State vs. Miami

Game Introduction

After winning seven consecutive games in the rivalry, Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC) has lost four in a row against Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC), with its last win coming in 2016. Due to its 28-14 loss to NC State Nov. 6, the Seminoles have to win their final three games (Miami, Boston College and Florida) in order to qualify for a bowl.

After missing the NC State game due to flu symptoms, quarterback Jordan Travis returns as the starting quarterback and believes in the ‘Noles as much as anybody. FSU totaled just 38 rushing yards against the Wolfpack, well below its season average of 190.6. This mostly can be attributed to Travis’ absence, who brings a dual-threat ability no other quarterbacks on the ‘Noles roster obtain. Jashaun Corbin (109 carries, 747 yards and six touchdowns) and Treshaun Ward (64 carries, 444 yards and three touchdowns) should bounce back with Travis in the backfield. Defensively, the Seminoles will rely on defensive lineman Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson III (12 sacks combined) to bring pressure.

Head coach Manny Diaz endured a 2-4 start and has the ‘Canes riding a three-game winning streak. Since quarterback D’Eriq King had season-ending surgery, Tyler Van Dyke has filled his place and become a spark plug for the Miami offense. In his last three games, Van Dyke has thrown for 1140 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo (58 receptions, 860 yards and five touchdowns) is a player who could terrorize the ‘Noles secondary. In his last three games, Rambo has tallied 127, 101, and 210 receiving yards. Junior linebacker Waynmon Steed leads Miami in tackles (43)

In 2020, the ‘Canes trounced the ‘Noles 52-10. Miami leads the all-time series 35-30.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m on ESPN.

Seminole Headlines

Breaking the streak

The Seminoles haven't had bragging rights in South Florida for quite a while. In the primetime slot last season, head coach Mike Norvell had a rocky introduction to this rivalry. However, this roster has more talent and experience with one another. The Hurricanes have the better record, but the talent at each position is mostly even.

If Florida State wants to end the streak, it must execute how it did against North Carolina and Syracuse. The ground game must be established early and often, while penalties and mental mistakes must be kept at an absolute minimum.

The importance of Jordan Travis

This will be the first career start for Travis against the ‘Canes. In the past two years, James Blackman has started both games. In 2020, Travis rushed for 52 yards on seven carries in limited action.

If last week was any indication, Travis is the most valuable player on this roster. His playmaking ability makes the offense work, especially when drives become stagnant. Some of the fanbase might not be fully committed to Travis, but the reality is Travis has started in five of the six games Norvell has won since arriving in Tallahassee.

Burning Questions

How does the ‘Noles secondary perform?

As stated earlier, Van Dyke and Rambo have struck up a connection. However, Rambo isn’t the only receiving threat. Tight end Will Mallory has recorded three receptions in three consecutive games, and hauled in two touchdowns in that span. Mallory serves as the end zone target, while Rambo and wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith, who has scored twice in the last two games, operate as deep threats.

For the ‘Noles, their secondary caught slack for the lackluster showering versus the Wolfpack. NC State utilized the air for multiple long touchdowns (43, 45 and 62). Expect Jarvis Brownlee III and Kevin Knowles II to be relied on in one-on-one matchups, while safeties Akeem Dent and Jammie Robinson should monitor Mallory.

Could we see coaching changes if things go south?

Two years ago, former head coach Willie Taggart was relieved of his duties the morning after a 27-10 loss to Miami. No matter how egregious things might get Saturday, Norvell should be safe, but for some staff members, it could end differently.

With the recent news of Florida firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coordinator John Hevesy, FSU could go down a similar path. It seems unlikely, but if the ‘Canes enter Doak Campbell Stadium and completely embarrass the ‘Noles for the third consecutive year, staff changes could be made.

Forecast

This game means so much for both sides, but I think Florida State is a bit more desperate and shows it on the field. Norvell and the Seminoles break the streak and earn a signature victory in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State 35, Miami 31

