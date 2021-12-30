Oregon Ducks hire former Florida State staff member

The Ducks have hired two former Florida State coaches in December.

Coaching changes are continuing to develop across the landscape of college football. At this point, the majority of head coaching jobs are filled and the focus is starting to turn more towards assistants.

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning hired offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham away from Florida State earlier this month. At least one more former staff member from Tallahassee will be joining Lanning with the Ducks.

According to a report, Oregon has hired Western Kentucky running backs coach Carlos Locklyn in the same role. Locklyn worked with Mike Norvell at Florida State and Memphis for four years from 2017-20.

Locklyn assisted Norvell for three years at Memphis before following him to Florida State as the Director of High School Relations. He held the position for a year before Western Kentucky gave him an opportunity for his first on-field coaching job. After helping the Hilltoppers to a 9-5 record, Locklyn will be moving on to Oregon.

Interestingly enough, Locklyn has worked with Dillingham and Lanning in the past. All three were a part of Memphis' staff in 2017. Locklyn and Dillingham also crossed paths at Florida State for a year in 2020.

There's not a better representation of hard work paying off than the case with Locklyn. After nearly a decade as an offensive coordinator at the high school level, he joined Memphis as a weight room assistant in 2017. Locklyn was promoted to an offensive analyst in 2018 before being named the Tigers' Director of High School Relations in 2019.

He held the same role at Florida State for a year and now is quickly moving through the ranks as a position coach.

