Second former Seminole alleges Alabama offered him six figures

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is drawing criticism from across the country following his NIL comments.

Nick Saban’s comments about NIL and other programs paying off recruits has sparked a ton of debate over the past few days. From Jimbo Fisher’s tirade in his press conference on Thursday, to former Seminole Antonio Cromartie commenting on it, there’s been a lot of discussion about the merit of Saban’s comments.

READ MORE: Florida State announces game times for LSU and Florida

Thursday former Florida State defensive tackle Travis Johnson, a 5-star recruit coming out of high school, commented on the topic on Twitter as he responded to AL.com’s Mike Rodak.

In the tweet below, Johnson states Alabama offered him a huge chunk of change to play his college ball there. At that time, Mike DuBose was the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

Travis chose to sign with FSU where he had a dominant college career before being a 1st round draft pick for the Houston Texans. In 48 games at Florida State from 2000-04, Johnson totaled 175 tackles,53.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. He was a member of the All-America first teams from CBS Sports and ESPN in 2004.

The comment that Saban made that started it all was made at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham.

READ MORE: Former FSU cornerback signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said. “You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. Aight? But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook