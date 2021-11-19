Three bold predictions for Florida State at Boston College

Fresh off an exciting win against arch-rival Miami, Florida State heads into another underdog matchup against Boston College. Although, I'm not so sure the 'Noles seem like underdogs to FSU fans. And, even though the Seminoles have posted a 4-6 record this season, confidence is electric in Tallahassee.

Florida State is 4-2 in its last six games after starting the season 0-4, and the improvements are impossible to deny. The Seminoles' staff has this team bought in and playing hard, which is all fans have wanted to see since the spiraling decline of the program.

Now, FSU finds themselves in a seemingly favorable matchup against the Boston College Eagles. How will the 'Noles respond to a statement win in a poor year?

1. FSU out-gains BC by 200 yards or more

It has been fairly obvious to anyone who has watched the Eagles play that there is one aspect of the game where they are dominated week in and week out. The run game. Boston College's defense allows 4.8 yards per carry and 176 yards per game on the ground, which is 97th in the country.

If there's one team that can thrive off of that, it is Florida State. The 'Noles average 4.9 yards per carry on the season already, and that is with two horrible rushing performances in back-to-back weeks(@ Clemson; vs. NC State). The FSU rushing attack will cause fits all game long this week.

With a three-headed monster of Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, and Treshaun Ward; the 'Noles are already a matchup nightmare for any run defense. And with the struggles that Boston College has shown stopping the run, Florida State will dominate this aspect of the game.

2. Ja'khi Douglas builds off of last week and has his first 100+ yard game as a Seminole

It's no secret that Florida State has struggled in the passing game. Which is hard to grasp after seeing what Mike Norvell was able to do with his quick pro-style system at Memphis. But, the 'Noles haven't found that guy in the receiver room who can get open when a play has to be made. However, they might have found that guy last week in Ja'khi Douglas.

Douglas has bounced around FSU's roster since coming to Tallahassee. Originally recruited as a receiver, he has found himself on FSU's depth chart at running back since after the home opener against Notre Dame. But after last week, head coach Mike Norvell mentioned that Douglas will have to be used more since his playmaking ability has started to shine.

The 5-foot-9, gadget player had 4 receptions for 90 yards last week and his catches seemed to come up right when they needed to. Douglas found himself open for a first down on a 3rd and long, and of course, had a 59-yard reception to start off the 'Noles game-winning drive. After a strong performance last week, I expect Mike Norvell to use Douglas early and often against Boston College. And the freshman will continue to make the most of his opportunities.

3. Florida State blows out Boston College

I really like FSU's chances this week against the Eagles. It isn't going to be easy to run Boston College out of its own building, especially since its NFL-level QB, Phil Jurkovec, has returned. Jurkovec will cause the 'Noles problems by himself, but the defense has really come together the past few weeks.

Florida State has found something on defense, largely thanks to Jermaine Johnson and that entire front four. And the offense has been coming together ever since Jordan Travis has completely taken over as QB1.

Behind a strong rushing attack, and another good game from the 'Noles secondary, FSU will create a tough game for Boston College. And Florida State will keep their dreams to get into a bowl game alive.

